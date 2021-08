After a season of limited crowds and empty stadiums, NFL teams are eagerly welcoming fans back in the building at full capacity. And fans are predictably fired up to be there. In Los Angeles, the Rams and Chargers met at SoFi Stadium over the weekend, which opened as the home of both teams prior to the 2020 season. It was SoFi Stadium’s first NFL crowd ever and fans christened the moment with a massive brawl.