Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Future Of STEM Scholars Initiative Welcomes 151 Inaugural Scholarship Recipients

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) is thrilled to welcome the inaugural class of FOSSI scholarship recipients, chosen from more than 1,700 applicants. The 2021 FOSSI scholars represent 28 states across the nation and plan to major in 17 unique STEM majors at 26 at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Launched in 2020 by the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), The Chemours Company and the HBCU Week Foundation, FOSSI is a national chemical industry-wide program which provides scholarships to students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at HBCUs. FOSSI also connects these students to leadership development, mentoring and internship opportunities at more than 40 sponsoring companies.

"The 151 students chosen for this year's Future of STEM scholars represent some of the brightest and most ambitious students from across the country, and we are thrilled to recognize and reward their achievements." stated Chemours Chairman of the Board and FOSSI Founding Chairman, Mark Vergnano.

"Today's world faces enormous challenges, from tackling climate change to enhancing our nation's infrastructure and ensuring the safety of our country against cyberattacks. The skills, talent and diverse backgrounds of our scholars will help unlock the innovative solutions to make the world a better place for us all," Vergnano continued.

The scholarship recipients were invited to participate in a virtual welcome celebration on July 30, featuring remarks from the FOSSI Founding Partners, opportunities for scholars to network with each other and the FOSSI sponsors, and a keynote presentation from Dr. Christine Grant, Professor of Chemical Engineering and the Associate Dean of Faculty Advancement in the College of Engineering at North Carolina State University. Grant is also the founder of STEM Resilience, which provides resources to individuals pursuing STEM careers, and president-elect of AIChE.

In accepting a FOSSI scholarship, Nia Richardson, a future Environmental Science major at Howard University, stated, "This scholarship will make a huge difference in my education. With such a huge investment in my career and a group of people to help guide me along the way, doing well in school is a given."

Having exceeded the program's ambitious initial goal to fund 150 scholarships in 2021, FOSSI aims to support 1000 students in future years. Applications for 2022 FOSSI scholarships will open October 1.

To learn more about FOSSI, visit  FutureofSTEMscholars.org .

# # #

About the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative was founded in 2020 by the American Chemistry Council, The Chemours Company, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), and the HBCU Week Foundation. FOSSI is a national chemical industry-wide program which provides scholarships to students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), helping to eliminate financial barriers for historically under-represented groups. Sponsored by chemical manufacturers and related industry stakeholders, FOSSI provides scholarship recipients $10,000 per year for four years and connects these students to leadership development, mentoring and internship opportunities at participating companies. To date, FOSSI has raised more than $11 million and sponsored 151 scholarships. Learn more at FutureofSTEMscholars.org.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-stem-scholars-initiative-welcomes-151-inaugural-scholarship-recipients-301358327.html

SOURCE American Chemistry Council

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Stem Careers#Mathematics#Fossi#Acc#The Chemours Company#The Hbcu Week Foundation#Board#Chemical Engineering#Stem Resilience#Aiche#Howard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Ponderay, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Rotary Club of Ponderay announces 2021 scholarship recipients

The Rotary Club of Ponderay is proud to announce that 32 scholarships were awarded to students last month. Nineteen high school students and 13 continuing education students received a scholarship from the club. Despite not holding their annual fundraiser, The Duck Derby, again for 2 years in a row, the club still fundraised as much as possible by selling raffle tickets in the fall of 2020 for a bonfire pit, sold flower baskets in spring 2021, and then held a scholarship drive also in the spring 2021. With this fundraising, the club gave out nearly $18,000 to very deserving students who demonstrated achievements in academics, community service or who are choosing a career path of technical/vocational.
Collegesalreporter.com

Community colleges to offer STEM dual enrollment scholarships

Alabama Community College System logo. In response to the Legislature’s expansion of opportunities that encourage a stronger employment focus for math and science teachers and other STEM-related fields in the state, the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) has expanded dual enrollment scholarships to high school students who are interested in taking college-level STEM courses through their local community college.
Rochester, NYsjfc.edu

Price Named APHA Sewell Scholar Recipient

Michelle Price, sciences, health sciences, and special collections librarian at Lavery Library, was awarded one of 18 Sewell Scholarships to attend the American Public Health Association (APHA) Annual Meeting virtually this October. The scholarship aims to increase librarians’ effectiveness at providing reliable and relevant information to health care professionals in...
AdvocacyPosted by
TheStreet

Study.com Announces Teacher Scholarship Award Recipients

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com is pleased to announce the recipients of the Teacher Certification Scholarship, designed to help current and prospective teachers as they prepare to take their credential exams. The scholarship was created in response to the growing teacher shortage, which is at an all-time high with 334,000 education job openings across the nation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Kalamazoo, MIWestern Michigan University Magazine

First recipients of Western's vaccination incentive scholarships announced

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—Western Michigan University students are taking their shot at scoring scholarships and keeping the community safe in the process. The University has drawn the first round of scholarship recipients in its COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program. Alexis Jenkins, a senior from Livonia, Michigan, won a $10,000 scholarship. "Winning a scholarship...
Advocacynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Members 1st Federal Credit Union gives scholarships to Education Award recipients

Members 1st Federal Credit Union’s President & CEO, George Nahodil, presented four local college students with a $2,500 scholarship in recognition of the credit union’s annual Education Award program. The recipients included Rachel Jay, finance recipient from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania; Riley McCarthy, marketing recipient from Loyola University Maryland; Christine...
Charlotte, NCuncc.edu

‘Transformative leader’ selected first recipient of Theresa Perez Memorial Scholarship

Lydia Fergison ’09 M.Ed., principal of North K-8 Language Academy and education doctoral student, is the first recipient of the Theresa Perez Memorial Scholarship. Funded by faculty, staff and friends of UNC Charlotte, the scholarship was created to honor the late Cato College of Education faculty member and dedicated community activist who led the establishment of the Teaching English as a Second Language program.
Columbia, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Inaugural Patuxent Partnership Physics Scholarship Awarded

St. Mary’s City, MD- St. Mary’s College of Maryland, in continued partnership with The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) – a local nonprofit organization that works with government, industry, and academia on initiatives in science and technology – has awarded the inaugural The Patuxent Partnership Physics Scholarship.  First-year student Caitlin Kubina, of Columbia, Maryland, has been selected […] The post Inaugural Patuxent Partnership Physics Scholarship Awarded appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Collegesthepulsepensacola.com

UWF’s Chemistry Scholars Program receives STEM award

The University of West Florida’s Chemistry Scholars Program was awarded the 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. The recognition honors institutions that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, known as STEM. “We are honored...
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

$500K donation creates scholarship for women in STEM at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — Gwendolyn Thomas Watson and Janet Thomas Shanklin, daughters of late Mahoning Valley businessman Paul J. Thomas, donated $500,000 to support YSU students in memory of their mother, Marguerite Kauffman Thomas. The Marguerite Kauffman Thomas Scholarship was established with the donation at the YSU Foundation for YSU undergraduate and...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

WVDOH Investing in Future with Scholarship Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways celebrated the future of the organization this week with a reception to present scholarship awards to promising college students looking for a career in DOH. The West Virginia Division of Highways Scholarship Program was created in 2016 as a recruiting tool...
New Orleans, LAxula.edu

Three Xavierites Announced as Servant Leader Scholars by The Links, Incorporated, Receive Scholarships

Xavier students Gabriella Cotton, Taylor Huff, and Bethani Thomas were announced as “Servant Leader Scholars” and presented with scholarship checks in the amount of $2,500 per scholar from The Links, Incorporated on Monday. The Links, Incorporated, is an international, not-for-profit corporation focused on enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.
Maywood, ILForest Park Review

Local scholarship recipients buoyed by $21K in awards

Ivoryana Neal, 18, knows a thing or two about persistence. As a Black student attending Proviso Math and Science Academy, which is predominantly Hispanic, Neal said she wasn’t easily welcomed into the social fabric of her high school. “Attending PMSA was definitely an experience,” she said. “It was hard. When...
Scienceconstructforstl.org

Planting a Seed for a More Diverse STEM Future

Employment in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) occupations is continuing to grow. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center (PRC), STEM employment has increased 79% since 1990. While careers in STEM maintain a steady increase, it’s important to keep in mind what role diversity is playing within these jobs.
Crossville, TNCrossville Chronicle

TCAT recipient of $80,000 scholarship fund donation

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville recently received an $80,000 donation to its scholarship fund from the estate of Bonzella Cook, who served as the director of nursing at the school when she retired in 1998. The gift is the largest donation from an individual in the school’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy