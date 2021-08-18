Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Beam, Longest & Neff, LLC Merges With McIntosh Perry

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Two Industry Leading Engineering Firms Join to Deliver High-Quality Infrastructure Projects

TORONTO and INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd. (McIntosh Perry), an award-winning consulting engineering company, is pleased to announce a merger with Beam, Longest & Neff, LLC (BLN), a leading infrastructure engineering firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. The partnership provides clients with a team of more than 800 engineers, project managers and technical experts focused on delivering high-quality projects from 21 offices across North America.

"We are excited to be combining forces with McIntosh Perry as we create a large, dynamic North American engineering consulting firm that brings together the best people, industry leading knowledge and decades of experience so that we can continue to serve the growing needs of our clients and put forward the best solutions possible," said Tom Longest, CEO of BLN. A third-generation company founded in 1945, BLN has provided services to hundreds of clients on thousand of projects, including the two signature bridges forming the US$2.3 billion Ohio River Bridges Projects and most recently the US$4.4 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge. BLN's team of talented and dedicated professionals will form the foundation for the company's expansion into the USA.

"We are energized by this partnership for two important reasons. One, it creates professional development and career path opportunities for our employees and two, it ensures a deep bench of technical and professional talent for our clients," said Jim Longest, President of BLN. "One of the key factors in forming this relationship is our similar core purpose, core values and strategic ambition." Jim and Tom Longest, the third generation to lead the consulting firm, will continue to manage operations and support client relations at BLN, and will also serve on the Board of Directors at McIntosh Perry.

"It is very exciting to see our company fulfill our strategic vision and evolve into a full-service North American engineering consulting company," said Gus Sarrouh, CEO of McIntosh Perry." As the COVID restrictions are lifted across North America, we are ideally positioned to take advantage of opportunities on both sides of the border, including the $1.2 trillion stimulus that the United States plans to spend on rebuilding aging infrastructure. We are very fortunate to have found a firm with the history, reputation, and capability that BLN has, and we look forward to working with their people to build a unified firm that provides rewarding career opportunities and delivers high-quality projects."

The company will carry on business in Canada as McIntosh Perry and continue as BLN in the United States.

About Beam, Longest and Neff, LLCFounded in 1945, Beam, Longest and Neff (BLN), is a third-generation firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is one of the largest full-service engineering firms in the region. BLN delivers comprehensive solutions for all facets of infrastructure projects and has offices in Indiana, Kentucky, Colorado, and West Virginia. BLN is listed in ENR Midwest as one of the top Midwest design firms and in ENR's top 500 design firms in the U.S.

About McIntosh PerryMcIntosh Perry offers a full range of consulting engineering services and technical solutions for public and private sector clients that encompasses every stage of a project, including Building Science, Contract Administration, Energy, Environmental and Geotechnical Engineering, Land Development Engineering and Planning, Municipal Engineering, Project Management, Transportation, Transportation Structures and Surveying. McIntosh Perry has more than 600+ engineers, project managers and technical experts operating out of 14 offices. As we've grown, we remain focused on one goal - helping our clients turn possibilities into reality.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beam-longest--neff-llc-merges-with-mcintosh-perry-301358201.html

SOURCE McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordie Howe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Beam Longest Neff#Llc Merges#North American#Bln#The Board Of Directors#Covid#Llcfounded#Enr#Building Science#Contract Administration#Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

UPDATE: Hagerty to merge, will trade on NYSE

TRAVERSE CITY — Hagerty will merge with acquisition company Aldel Financial Inc., which will be renamed Hagerty, Inc. “Hagerty did not sell. We have changed our ownership structure. We’re a much larger company now,” CEO McKeel Hagerty said Wednesday. “The Hagerty family is still the majority owner and also in...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Pluribus Technologies Inc. Acquires Pathways Training & ELearning Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pluribus Technologies Inc. ("Pluribus") announced today the completion of the acquisition of Pathways Training & eLearning Inc. ("Pathways") in Toronto, ON. Founded in 2006, Pathways is an agency that supports its blue-chip clients through the design and programming of learning technologies, including live action...
Carmel, INInside Indiana Business

KAR Global to Acquire California Company for $450M

CARMEL - Carmel-based KAR Global (NYSE: KAR) has announced plans to acquire an online dealer-to-dealer marketplace headquartered in California. The deal for CARWAVE Holdings LLC, which is expected to close before the end of the year, is valued at $450 million. KAR Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly says the acquisition...
Businesspv-magazine.com

Xelectrix Power announces Shaun Montgomery as new CSO

Xelectrix Power GmbH is delighted to announce that Mr. Shaun Montgomery will take over responsibility for the global sales and marketing activities by 1st of September 2021 as CSO / Chief Sales Officer. After more than two years serving the company successfully as a global Business Development Manager Shaun Montgomery will take over the leading position from founder and shareholder Mr. Dominik Hartl, who will move into the companies Advisory Board.
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: AVI Global recruits IWG executive Galloway as director

AVI Global Trust PLC - invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset backed opportunities - Hires Neil Galloway as a non-executive director effective from start of September. He is currently executive vice president of office workspace provider IWG PLC. AVI Global says: "Following a successful banking career, he has held senior finance and management roles, almost entirely with or for family-controlled companies, overseeing finance, treasury, risk management, legal, IT, projects and business development, with experience in significant business transformation programmes in large and complex businesses."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kar Auction Services (KAR) to Acquire CARWAVE for $450M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a/ KAR Global (NYSE: KAR) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CARWAVE Holdings LLC ("CARWAVE") subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. CARWAVE is an online dealer-to-dealer marketplace featuring certified mechanical inspections, buyer guarantees and a 24/7, direct offer trading format with semi-weekly live auctions. Upon closing, the acquisition will build on KAR's consistent growth in the dealer-to-dealer segment, enhance KAR's position in the highly fragmented wholesale used vehicle market, and accelerate the company's overall transformation to a digital marketplace company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Appoints Niharika Ramdev to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) today announced that it has appointed Niharika Taskar Ramdev to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With the appointment of Ms. Ramdev, Triton's Board consists of 10 directors. Ms. Ramdev is a...
Businessmediapost.com

Merge Acquires Blue Moon Digital

Chicago-based marketing services agency Merge has acquired digital marketing consultancy Blue Moon Digital for an undisclosed sum. Merge said the move will enable it to offer clients deeper retail marketing expertise, with an end-to-end set of scalable eCommerce and data-driven solutions. Blue Moon Digital serves retailers and direct-to-consumer online brands...
Texas StateBaton Rouge Business Report

Skyhawk merges with Texas company

Baton Rouge-based technology and security services company Skyhawk today announced it has merged with Texas-based Twenty20 Solutions. The combination of the two companies will expand security offerings for customers across several industries, including utilities, oil and gas, agriculture, education, and health care, according to the announcement. “This is a fantastic...
New York City, NYaccountingtoday.com

Bonadio Group to merge in NYC firm

Top 50 Firm The Bonadio Group announced that it will be merging in New York City-based Ganer + Ganer, effective Nov. 1, 2021. The combination will expand Bonadio’s physical footprint in New York, and add 21 employees. G+G was founded in 1974, and focuses on tax prep, financial statements, business...
Businessodwyerpr.com

News of Firms: SCS Merges with Swarm

SCS, a brand transformation agency, merges with Atlanta-based independent digital performance marketing agency Swarm. The combined company will operate under the SCS brand name, and will include 100 people across offices in Atlanta, Southern California and Ottawa, Canada. Swarm CEO Tom Ellis will now serve as chief revenue officer of SCS and Swarm SVP, marketing and implementation Alexa Ellis becomes SCS chief operating officer. The Ellises founded Swarm in 2009. SCS founder and CEO James Schiefer will remain in his position, as will president and chief strategy officer Jeff Roach. “We were attracted to Swarm because of its founders’ commitment to employees and clients as well as its strength in digital, media and DTC focus, designing compelling campaigns and communications across a variety of brands and to a variety of consumers,” said Schiefer.
Public HealthPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota Leads U.S. With Largest COVID Case Increase

South Dakota is making national news again with the recent increase in Covid-19 cases. The New York Times is reporting that there has been a 312% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days in South Dakota. This ranks South Dakota #1 in the nation for COVID-19 case increases....
Politicshngn.com

New Stimulus Check: Here's How to Know If You Have Unclaimed Cash in Your State

Another batch of stimulus checks may never arrive, and many of the previous stimulus payments made during the pandemic are about to expire. Some states are handing out new stimulus checks, but this may not be enough for many people. So, if you need some more cash, one unexpected source for your next coronavirus stimulus check maybe your state's unclaimed cash reserves.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Four Detailed Summary

Stimulus Check four has been speculated for a long time. The earlier checks have provided a great sense of relief to the mass. However, the current situation in America has led the people to push for another check. The covid cases in the country have seen an alarming rise. This has led to the fear of yet another shutdown. The people are very much keen on receiving more payments from the government. The common people are looking up to the government to have their support. So what are the odds for a fourth stimulus check possibility? Let us try and find the answer below.
Posted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live in New Hampshire

Ever heard of New Hampshire? Yes, this state that we are talking about here is one amongst the safest places within the U.S. ranked by many people and lists around on the internet... although not many of us have actually heard about it. When talking about moving to someplace else in America, some would even suggest that you simply should go and check out New Hampshire. Why? Because this state is solely safe, wealthy, and includes a lot of opportunities for several people. But as we believe, not all places are perfect. This so-called one of the safest places still has its worst spots.
Michigan Statewgvunews.org

Michigan tightens mask rules for state

State officials are also urging school districts and local health departments to adopt mask requirements, but have NOT issued any mandate to do so. State employees are being told they once again have to mask up at the office as a health precaution. The policy applies to 47 thousand branch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy