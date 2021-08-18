Cancel
Spring Hill, FL

25-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Is Behind Bars After Drug Bust, Held On $519,000 Bond

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
SPRING HILL, FL. – A 25-year-old Spring Hill man was arrested and charged on Wednesday after Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

According to investigators, early Wednesday morning, the Hernando County Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 3405 Everett Avenue in Spring Hill.

An investigation spanning several months confirmed narcotics activity had been occurring at this address. During the execution of the search warrant, numerous narcotics, weapons, and U.S. currency were located; to include:

  • 61.4 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 2.2 grams of LSD
  • 53.1 grams of Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills
  • 652.7 grams of Xanax pills
  • 6.7 grams of Alprazolam pills
  • 6 Firearms (Various)
  • $1,311 in U.S. Currency

Joshua Sheffield, 25, was arrested and charged as follows in relation to the search warrant:

  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine (over 28 grams)
  • Trafficking in LSD (over 1 gram)
  • Trafficking in Oxycodone Hydrochloride (over 28 grams)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance (XANAX)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)
  • Possession of Structure for Sale of Controlled Substance with a Minor Present
  • Possession of Paraphernalia

In connection with this investigation, Sheffield will also be charged with multiple counts of the offenses below:

  • Possession/sale of a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a Daycare/School (Oxycodone Hydrochloride)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) with Intent to Sell
  • Possession/sale of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a Daycare/School (Alprazolam)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam) with Intent to Sell
  • Possession of Structure for Sale of Controlled Substance with a Minor Present
  • Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device
  • Possession of Paraphernalia

Sheffield was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being detained in lieu of a $519,000 bond.

