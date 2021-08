A gradually clearing grey sky and gusting winds greeted UND students, their friends and families for welcome weekend on Saturday, Aug. 21. It was a turnaround from a year ago, when students were disallowed from gathering in large groups, and all students residing on campus had to stay in single-person dorm rooms. That isn’t the case this year, as students can have roommates and participate in welcoming activities that run throughout the weekend, which give this year’s move-in day a feeling similar to those before the coronavirus pandemic.