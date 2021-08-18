Cancel
Researchers Studying Daddy Longlegs' Genes Created A 'Daddy Shortlegs'

By Bill Chappell
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago
To get an idea of why scientists would want to study daddy longlegs, try playing a game of "One of these things is not like the others" the next time you see one. "If you watch a daddy longlegs move, it will effectively walk on just three pairs of its legs," said Guilherme Gainett, a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The remaining pair of legs, he adds, wave around in the air, probing the arachnid's surroundings.

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

