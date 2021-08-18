$50 gift cards per shot increase vaccinations at Lane County clinics tenfold
EUGENE, Ore. - Offering a $50 gift card per shot has led to a tenfold increase in people visiting Lane County vaccination clinics. "What that translates to is a little over 100 people being vaccinated per day," Jason Davis with Lane County Public Health said Wednesday. "So if you do the math, we were not seeing very many people on a daily average at Lane County clinics before the incentive program."nbc16.com
