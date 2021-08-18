The Best Crab Cakes In Oklahoma Can Be Found At Rococo On Western

Oklahoma is known for many different types of foods but seafood is usually not one of them. We have found a locally owned restaurant in the heart of Oklahoma City that may change your mind when it comes to seafood in Oklahoma.The crab cakes at Rococo on Western taste like something you would find on the East Coast. If the urge to splurge on this breaded delicacy strikes, we suggest you pay this little eatery a visit.

Rococo on Western is located at 4308 North Western Avenue in Oklahoma City and is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

When you indulge in these crab cakes you will undoubtedly think you are eating seafood on the East Coast and that is exactly what Chef Bruce Rinehart is hoping for. Rinehart is a Boston, Mass. native and prides himself on serving crab cakes like he used to eat in Boston.

Of course Rococo on Western serves more than crab cakes like this super-tender center-cut filet mignon that is cooked to perfection and covered in béarnaise sauce.

The intimate interior is both inviting and comfortable. This is the kind of place where a meal takes time. No shortcuts here and no one is in a hurry.

Another great menu choice is this incredible "pork chop for the ages." It is served browned to perfection and is more tender than any pork chop we have ever tasted.

Rococo On Western's happy hour never disappoints...$5.00 drinks specials and $5.00 appetizers are a perfect way to unwind.

If you are in the mood for lunch then we suggest one of their handmade signature sandwiches like this house Reuben. It tastes just like an East Coast deli sandwich and is a mouthful of yumminess.

Address: Rococo on Western, 4308 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118, USA