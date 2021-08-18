The Best Crab Cakes In Oklahoma Can Be Found At Rococo On Western
By Ashley
Posted by
Only In Oklahoma
5 days ago
Oklahoma is known for many different types of foods but seafood is usually not one of them. We have found a locally owned restaurant in the heart of Oklahoma City that may change your mind when it comes to seafood in Oklahoma.The crab cakes at Rococo on Western taste like something you would find on the East Coast. If the urge to splurge on this breaded delicacy strikes, we suggest you pay this little eatery a visit.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To learn more about Rocco on Western, click here.
Attention, seafood lovers! There’s another delectable restaurant in Midwest City that serves seafood (and steak) so good, your mouth will water just walking in the door. Click here to read more.
Address: Rococo on Western, 4308 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118, USA
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Oklahoma is for people who LOVE the Sooner State. We publish one Oklahoma article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
On the lookout for the perfect family getaway in Oklahoma? Whether you’re up for the fast pace of the big city or you crave the coziness of a small town, you’ll find the right destination without venturing too far from home. Medicine Park, for example, fits the bill if you’re looking for a small, friendly […]
The post With Attractions Galore, The Small Town Of Medicine Park, Oklahoma Is Perfect For A Family Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma has lots of ice cream shops to choose from, but we think we may have found the best. Puopolo’s Italian Ice and Creamery in Tulsa serves some of the most original and best tasting ice creams in the Sooner State. Their brilliant combination of soft-serve ice cream and Italian ice is an absolute must-try. […]
The post The Philadelphia-Style Ice Desserts From Puopolo’s Italian Ice & Creamery In Oklahoma Is Worth A Trip From Any Corner Of The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Bring the family to southern Oklahoma and get lost in the 29,000 sq. ft. wooden maze at the MAZE of Hochatown, just a short drive from Broken Bow. This new attraction opened in May 2021 and is proving to be one of the more popular places for family-friendly fun. During...
Oklahoma is no stranger to beautiful campsites. Fortunately, we have hundreds to choose from in every corner of the state. One of the most spectacular places to camp is at Broken Bow State Park in southeastern Oklahoma. This state park boasts over 390 glorious campsites, many of which sit right on the water. It’s situated […]
The post Oklahoma Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 390 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
One of the greatest photographic archives in U.S. history was taken between 1935 and 1944 under the direction of the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and the Office of War Information (OWI). Luckily, Oklahoma was included and over 2,000 photographs were captured by traveling photographers – Dorothea Lange, Russell Lee, and Arthur Rothstein. Keep scrolling to see 11 historic photos (and their original descriptions) that show us what it was like living in Oklahoma in the late 1930s.
The beauty that surrounds Oklahoma is diverse, breathtaking, and sometimes right in your own backyard. Whether you’re a nature lover or prefer to stay indoors, these spots will help you relax, get inspired, and enjoy yourself. Moreover, they’ll reignite your appreciation for the beauty that can be found here in the Sooner State. Here are […]
The post Most People Don’t Know These 11 Hidden Gems In Oklahoma Even Exist appeared first on Only In Your State.
Strayhouse Kitchen & Coffee specializes in health-conscious comfort food made from scratch, fresh baked sweets, and specialty coffees. The food here is some of the most delicious we have tasted. They are located within a century-old lumber yard in Historic Downtown Clinton. This is one of the truly unique dining experiences in Oklahoma so plan […]
The post The Most Delcicious Comfort Food And Fresh-Baked Sweets Can Be Found At Strayhouse Kitchen + Coffee In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
I don’t know about you but it’s hard to beat an afternoon snuggling with adorable fur babies. Nomad’s Animal Encounter is a hands-on petting zoo in Seminole where guests can get an up-close and personal experience with a variety of farm and exotic animals. Unlike zoos, you can go inside each animal’s enclosures for an […]
The post Enjoy A Fully Hands-On Petting Zoo Experience At Nomad’s Animal Encounter In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you love the great outdoors, visit Osage Hills Park in Eastern Oklahoma for an experience to remember. This gorgeous state park boasts over 1,000 acres and offers outdoor recreation opportunities including camping, hiking, swimming, fishing, and more. If you’re interested in learning more about Osage Hills State Park and would like to book an […]
The post If You Love The Great Outdoors, Visit Osage Hills State Park In Oklahoma For An Experience To Remember appeared first on Only In Your State.
In the assuming little town of Broken Bow, you’ll find one of the Sooner State’s best sandwiches. Rolling Fork Takery makes a grilled artesian cheese sandwich that has been voted the best sandwich in Oklahoma. After you try this epic grilled cheese, we think you will agree, too! Keep scrolling to read more.
Oklahoma has more castles than one might expect, especially considering it achieved statehood in 1907. And while the Collings Castle certainly isn’t a true Medieval castle, it was certainly built to look that way. The history of this decaying structure is certainly fascinating, and the best part is, it’s still open to the public. It […]
The post Travel Back To Medieval Times By Visiting Oklahoma’s Very Own Collings Castle appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Sooner State is a treasure trove of destinations just waiting to be discovered. Even if you are a native Oklahoman, there are still hidden places in Oklahoma to explore and admire. While some of these locations might not be a surprise to locals, they will be shocking to many outsiders that still think Oklahoma […]
The post 13 Enchanting Spots In Oklahoma You Never Knew Existed appeared first on Only In Your State.
With the summer heat fully upon us, it seems like we’re all looking for that perfect cold treat to cool us down. While you can find ice cream and snow cone stands all throughout the state, it is rare to find them together. The Tiki Cabana in Gore, Oklahoma, offers just that. Whether you love […]
The post This Summer, Cool Down With Wildly Delicious Desserts From The Tiki Cabana In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
There are times when all that sounds good to eat is a good old-fashioned home-cooked meal like grandma used to make. Oklahoma is famous for its comfort food and one of the best places to get some is at Mary’s Grill. Located in Tonkawa, Mary’s Grill is the kind of place that immediately feels familiar […]
The post Since 1955, Mary’s Grill Has Been Serving Oklahomans Down-Home Meals Too Good To Be True appeared first on Only In Your State.
Everybody knows summertime is the best time for ice cream. We have found a new spin on an old classic that you may just love. Taiyaki is a Japanese ice cream treat that’s just beginning to become popular in Oklahoma. These distinctive fish-shaped waffle cones are served with amazing rolled ice cream and topped with all kinds of scrumptious goodies. TaiOkie is an Oklahoma City-based food truck that is one of the first to bring this international dessert to the Sooner State.
Ever had the urge to fly? Not on an airplane but actually soaring through the clouds as if you had wings. Well, we cannot get you real wings but we have found an amazing spot in Oklahoma that allows you to defy gravity, at least for a few minutes. Sail Grand located at Shangri-La Marina offers the state’s premier parasailing adventure. Sail Grand offers you a chance to soar high above Grand Lake and experience this beautiful part of the country in a whole new way.
Smokin’ Joe’s Rib Ranch in Davis needs to be on your dining bucket list. This BBQ restaurant started in a gas station as a hobby and has now become famous throughout the Sooner State. Keep scrolling to see why. To learn more about Smokin Joe’s Rib Ranch, click here There are a lot of other […]
The post The BBQ At Smokin’ Joe’s Rib Ranch In Oklahoma Is Legendary appeared first on Only In Your State.
Who doesn’t need a peaceful escape after the craziness of the last year? One of the best places to relax away from the hustle and bustle of life is at Shiloh Morning Inn, located in Ardmore in southern Oklahoma. This B&B is home to over 70 acres in the most beautiful setting and it’s everything the doctor ordered for a little rest and relaxation.
When you are in the mood for a good burger and do not require anything fancy, we have just the place for you to try. Arnold’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers in Tulsa has been serving amazing burgers for 40 years and everyone goes nuts for them. This nostalgic throwback burger joint will leave you in awe of the best burger you have ever eaten. Better get here early as lines often form before they open and carry on throughout the day.
Any nature lover in Oklahoma knows we’ve got plenty of fantastic trails here. Our scenery is unparalleled, and no matter what kind of landscape you’re looking for, you can find it in the Sooner State. Oklahoma has an incredibly diverse 12 ecoregions within its borders. One trail that will show you all of our beauty […]
The post The Black Mesa Trail In Oklahoma Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations appeared first on Only In Your State.
Comments / 0