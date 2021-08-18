Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-year-old girl in Queens

An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 7-year-old girl in Queens was found unharmed.

The girl was abducted on Grand Avenue at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say her 40-year-old father, Jean Puello, attempted to have sex with his ex-girlfriend, the child's mother.

She said no, and that's when he allegedly became violent.

The suspect is accused of twisting her wrist, taking out a knife, attempting to put it on her throat, and telling her he would kill her.

The 29-year-old woman fled to the apartment building's laundry room, where she called police.

The suspect grabbed the couple's older daughter, and drove off.

The girl was dropped off near a relative's home and the father is still being sought for questioning.

Jean Puello was described as having black hair, brown eyes, 6'0" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing boxer shorts. Police said he had three prior domestic related incidents.

Along with the 7-year-old, the couple also has a 10-month-old baby girl who was left unharmed during the time of the incident.

