BCACC and Child Focus team up to offer Mental Health Technician class

Shelly Baxter, Child Focus Associate Behavioral Health Division Officer, talks with community members about mental health and substance use issues in Brown County. Photo provided by Child Focus.

An adult career class that’s beginning this month in Brown County is breaking new ground in Ohio.

The Mental Health Technician class is a collaboration between the Brown Clermont Adult Career Campuses and Child Focus. It’s believed to be the first of its kind in the state. Students will be taught the basics of mental health care, learn clinical skills and have the opportunity to practice those skills in an externship with Child Focus. Once they graduate, they will have a unique skill set that is in demand across a number of different areas in the mental health care field.

The 120 hour class was designed by BCACC and Child Focus and will be taught by Child Focus employees. The first class begins on August 23 and will be taught at the BCACC Campus on Eastwood Road in Mt. Orab Monday through Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. Tuition for the class is $850 dollars. Successful graduates will receive a certification from the American Medical Certification Association.

“The Mental Health Technician class covers the history of mental health treatment, ethics and law, the development of medications and their effects on patients, clinical skills and the different types of mental health disorders that a student might encounter. Students will also be taught the different kinds of mental health challenges that people can face in different phases of their life like post-partum depression or dementia It’s a comprehensive class that we are very proud of,” said Brown Clermont Adult Career Campuses Education Director Vicki Carrington.

She added that students should start benefitting from the class right away. “The partnership with Child Focus will help the students in several ways. Child Focus can give students specific career advice on how to advance in the area of care that they choose and can help them continue their clinical skills with an externship.”

Child Focus CEO Pamela Lindeman is also very pleased that the class will be beginning soon. “We feel that this partnership with BCACC is a great collaboration that resulted from some ‘outside the box’ thinking and creativity on the part of those who created and designed the class. When providers and educators come together to brainstorm, great things can happen for students, employers and the community,” said Lindeman.

She added that successful students in the class will have greater opportunities waiting for them. “We will have the opportunity to hire them in that first entry-level role, where they will be providing much needed support to kids, families and adults that need help. “It’s just an excellent partnership and a brilliant strategy to accomplish the broad goals of education and quality employment for students.”

Carrington said that there is already a lot of interest the new class. “High school seniors are eligible to take this class along with adults and several have already signed up. I’m hopeful that we will have a lot of people that want to take the class.”

Lindeman said that new graduates of the class will have very little trouble finding work. “The mental health field in general has a huge need for new employees right now. There is a shortage of those with the required credentials. We are looking to enrich the workforce pipeline through a program like this that gives students with a natural interest a way to get in the door with a certification and then grow from there.”

She said that the new class will help her organization accomplish its mission in other ways besides a new employee pipeline. “Another benefit to a class like this is that it reduces training time for new employees and cuts down on turnover because they already have an idea of what to expect on the job. Once they complete the program, they will be eligible to be hired as case managers for our organization and will already be well prepared for that role. It’s a good entry level starting point to what can turn into a rewarding career.”

Lindeman also said the mental health field is growing so quickly because society has reduced the stigma on seeking mental health services. “We have finally come to the point where we embrace the concept of emotional well-being and mental wellness. The average person is going to encounter some kind of mental health challenge in their lives at some points. We just need to develop a workforce that can keep up with the demand as those people seek help.”

Carrington said that the next Mental Health Technician class is expected to be offered in January of next year. She said that the plan is to offer the class twice a year during the day and one time per year in the evening. Anyone interested in more information about the class can call BCACC at (937) 378-6131.

Wayne Gates is currently the Ripley Village Administrator and contributor to The Ripley Bee.