Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty, Sentenced on DUI Charges

By Sterling Whitaker
New Country 99.1
 6 days ago
Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty and received sentencing in his 2019 DUI case. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Hunt will serve 48 hours in an "alternative sentencing facility" after pleading guilty to two counts of DUI on Wednesday (Aug. 18). Hunt entered the plea at a hearing in July. He...

Windsor, CO
New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

