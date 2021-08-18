Apple extends list of terms censored in China to Hong Kong and Taiwan

Jeffrey Knockel and Lotus Ruan for for The Citizen Lab analyzed Apple’s filtering of product engravings in six regions, discovering 1,105 keyword filtering rules used to moderate their content. The researchers found that part of Apple’s mainland China political censorship bleeds into both Hong Kong and Taiwan. Much of this censorship exceeds Apple’s legal obligations in Hong Kong, and they are aware of no legal justification for the political censorship of content in Taiwan.