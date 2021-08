Psalm 139 is one of my favorite psalms written by David. I am not sure at what stage or age of life David wrote this psalm, but as you read it, you can definitely tell he had developed a very intimate relationship with his Lord. It almost was if it were a personal love letter he was writing to his Heavenly Father. Warren Wiersbe gives a great introduction and explanation to this psalm, which I would like to share. He says, “What we think about God and our relationship to Him determines what we think about everything else that makes up our busy world – other people, the universe, God’s Word, God’s will, sin, faith and obedience. Wrong ideas about God will ultimately lead to wrong ideas about who we are and what we should do, which leads to a wrong life on the wrong path toward the wrong destiny.” In other words, having a right knowledge of God is essential to a fulfilled life. I believe David truly understood this concept, and this psalm depicts some of the truest foundations of the character and attributes of our God.