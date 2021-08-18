Audio-Technica Launches ATH-M50xBT2 Headphones
Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, has announced the introduction of its new ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, the next generation of the flagship wireless iteration of its popular ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones. When A-T brought the legendary ATH-M50x studio sound into the world of personal wireless audio, they created a product that was hailed as among the best-sounding wireless headphones on the market. But they weren’t content to stop there: the ATH-M50xBT2 features a number of enhancements to improve performance and usability. The acclaimed sonic signature, however, remains unchanged.www.musicconnection.com
Comments / 0