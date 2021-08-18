Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Trend Revealed Explaining Why Some Vaccinated People Are Catching COVID-19

By Brandon Comeaux
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Why are some people who took the COVID-19 vaccine still contracting the virus?

It’s an issue that has frustrated many medical professionals and people who took either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shots earlier this year. For those who have refused to get vaccinated, it has become a sticking point as to why many of them will not get the shot.

No vaccines are 100% effective and the COVID shots are no exception to that. As the push was made for people to get vaccinated, that point was made prevalent by many medical professionals.

President Biden Vaccine Gaffe

But, there was one very important person who exaggerated how effective the vaccines are – President Joe Biden. A man who is known for making many gaffes over his time as a politician may have made his biggest one yet when he said “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations” during a CNN Town Hall on July 21, 2021.

But, according to numbers released by Ochsner Lafayette General, getting vaccinated has proven to be very effective at reducing one’s chances of becoming infected or being hospitalized.

Here’s the Trend

Speaking of Ochsner, Health Director of Hospital Quality Dr. Sandra Kemmerly – speaking to Louisiana Radio Network – says physicians are noticing this trend among vaccinated people contracting COVID-19:

Many of our breakthrough cases…were (people) vaccinated in the early parts – January, February, March – so that seems to be what’s happening with patients.

According to health officials, the Delta variant is indeed responsible for a majority of breakthrough cases among the vaccinated.

Booster Shots Coming

So, are booster shots now needed for people who were vaccinated in the first quarter of 2021?

Well, according to this article , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top authorities are calling for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

The immune-compromised have actually begun getting the booster shots now.

We are still awaiting word on booster shots for those who took the J&J shot.

Source: Trend Revealed Explaining Why Some Vaccinated People Are Catching COVID-19

