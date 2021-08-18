Social Status Confirms Nike Dunk Collab Details
Independent sneaker chain Social Status is adding to the recent slew of Nike Dunk collaborations with its own collab coming soon. Newly leaked images from @US_11 on Twitter reveal that there are two Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid styles in the works. While the inspiration behind the set is currently unconfirmed, the store’s owner James Whitner added to the speculation by saying on Instagram that free lunch is the central theme for the project. Various materials are used on the shoe’s uppers including velvet, suede, and leather.solecollector.com
