Roseboro, NC

Positive test sends local students home

By Emily M. Williams
Posted by 
Sampson Independent
 8 days ago
ROSEBORO — Mintz Christian Academy has had to go home and return to virtual learning shortly after the 2021-2022 school year began.

“We started school back with our students last Monday,” said Headmaster Jim Workman. “And we have had a couple of students get sick.”

“The quarantining comes along with the positive,” he said. “So if a student is exposed to a positive I may have to quarantine 14 students that were in close proximity when we go everywhere that student went when we follow their schedule for the day.”

The bottom line is that this has exposed enough students and staff that everyone has had to go back virtual, because there aren’t enough students or staff to be on campus.

“That happened a couple of times throughout the week this past week,” he said. “And throwing in a teacher here or there, and then we have to either quarantine the teacher because they have been exposed or the teacher has to go home because they have children that have been exposed.”

He said in those cases the teachers are the caregivers, and that throws in that dynamic as well.

“That depleted our students and staff,” Workman said.

“We just decided that we just needed to virtual for two weeks, and just clear the air,” he said. “We are cleaning the school. Everyone went remote on Tuesday.”

The current plan is to return back to class on Monday, Aug. 30.

“We’ve had a great start, if you can unplug COVID,” he said.

From here evaluation is on the horizon for future protocols.

“Today we are still mask optional, and between now and the 30th we are going to be having discussions to determine the best path to take for Mintz Christian Academy,” he said. “We will see what happens from there.”

They had wanted to start the school year just as normal as they possibly could.

“That’s what we tried to do,” he said.

Additional options to combat the spread are in discussion, including distancing where he said that they could “do a little better in a couple of areas”.

“We will revisit our plan,” he said. “But we are sticking with the same plan that we ended the school year with.”

Workman acknowledged the most recent changes from the CDC and the Health Department, and that that information will be contributing to any further changes.

“We are just trying to get the best fit,” he said. “We want our students in class, face to face that’s what we want to try to do.”

Sampson Independent

Roseboro, NC
