Family of BLM protester killed by Kyle Rittenhouse sues Kenosha, police claiming ‘conspiracy’

By Alex Swoyer
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of a Black Lives Matter protester killed by Kyle Rittenhouse last summer filed a federal lawsuit this week alleging the police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, conspired with Mr. Rittenhouse and an armed militia. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, names the Kenosha County sheriff, the current and former chief of police,...

