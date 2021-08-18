Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Did You Know you can Take a Leap of Love in Iowa on a Bridge?

By Mark Hespen
Posted by 
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you ask Kenny Chesney he would say "Virginia is for Lovers" BUT it may in fact actually be the state of Iowa that is for lovers. Iowa apparently is for lovers, well at least the Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge is, the bridge is slightly terrifying and has a unique story to go with it! According to atlasobscura.com there is a bridge in the south east part of Iowa, called Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge, and it is the perfect thing to take your adventure loving date to!

979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Quincy, IL
Government
City
Virginia, IL
City
Columbus, IL
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Quincy, IL
City
Columbus Junction, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Is For Lovers#Swinging Bridge#The Bridge Is Over#Lover#Onlyinyourstate Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

19 Photos Proving Missouri Once Had A Grand Castle

You don't have to travel to England to find 17th and 18th Century Castles, there is one located right in here in Missouri. The castle itself has an interesting story about how it became to be. Located around the Lake of the Ozarks and what is now called the Ha Ha Tonka State Park, all the is left of the castles are walls and some bricks around the ground. The castle was built in 1905 when a wealthy businessman names Robert Snider fell in love with the views and property where the castle is located.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

This Illinois Airbnb is Really an Old-School Arcade Museum

Airbnb's can be nice when you need to get away from it all and relax. There is one in Illinois that is also an old-school arcade museum and it looks amazing. Only In Your State recently shared an article about this very unique Illinois place. It's called Arcadia and it definitely lives up to that name. It's located in McLean, Illinois.
PoliticsPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Where does Missouri Rank for “Best States to Retire In” ?

The answer to the question "Where does Missouri rank for best states to retire in?" may actually drop your jaw, especially when compared to its neighbors Iowa, and Illinois. According to the website bankrate.com Missouri is one of the BEST states in the country to retire in. The site ranked the states on a number of different factors to determine if it was a good state to retire in, those factors are Affordability, Wellness, Culture, Weather, and Crime, all solid measures of what you are looking for in retirement (especially weather). So when you combine all those factors where does Missouri rank?
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Watch Lucky Missouri Dudes Find a Dumpster Full of Donuts

You can file this under "you know you're having a good day when". A new video share captures the moment some very lucky Missouri dudes found a dumpster full of donuts. This apparently happened near Springfield, Missouri which is more than a coincidence in my opinion. I'll explain later in this article. First things first. Here's how the geniuses explained how this happened:
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Watch Illinois Dude’s Sweet Firebird Get Hit by a Firetruck

An Illinois doorbell security camera captured a very sad moment when a firetruck clipped a dude's sweet ride. According to the video description, this happened in Algonquin, Illinois. It happened after a firetruck was answering a call in the neighborhood. Unfortunately, their neighbor had parked his classic Firebird on the street and this happened.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Strange but True Missouri is Home to the World’s Largest Goose

Apparently the goose has a name and is 40 feet tall...how am I just finding out about this thing?!?. I am a complete sucker for the weird, wild, and wacky things that towns do to separate themselves from other towns (heck I was the guy who suggested that Macomb, IL become the Monopoly capitol of the world click here!). Which is why I am going to make plans to head to a small town in Missouri called Sumner to check out Maxie the World's Largest Goose.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Let’s Explore an Abandoned Observatory in the Illinois Woods

What is this we find in the remote Illinois woods? Well, it just happens to be an abandoned observatory that one brave explorer recently shared video of. The usual disclaimers apply here. If you investigate a place like this, you need to make sure it's not private property. Also note that it could be dangerous, so do things like this only at your own risk and maybe don't do them at all.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Check Out The First Home Owned By A Woman in Missouri

Known as the Glenn House located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this house has so much history to it besides Queen Anne style. Knowing that this house was owned by a woman in the late 1800's, to me anyway, is that cool part about this house. Just looking at this house with all its original woodwork and furnishings you know that there is so much pride put in when building and maintain this house. This house (back in the day) was considered a mega mansion and we get to see what it was like for people to live in these types of grand homes. This house in particular comes with so much history.
KidsPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Can You Help Find These 7 Missing Missouri & Illinois Kids?

Help find these missing children from Missouri and Illinois. Every time I see a missing children's flyer on Facebook, my heart sinks. I hope I never have to image what that feeling is like not knowing where your child is. In recent months, several areal children from the Tri-States' have gone missing, and getting their information out and having the community look for them is more important than ever. These missing children have all vanished within the year, so there is still time to make sure we get these faces out and try and find them.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

This Missouri Mine Offers Boat Tours and Scuba Diving

I was born and raised in Missouri and have lived there most of my life and even I had not heard of the Missouri mine that offers boat tours and scuba diving. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing this to my attention. They recently shared a story about how you can explore an old lead mine. The mine/cave they're talking about is Bonne Terre Mine.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Illinois Ranks Dead Last in a Important Measure for Success

Being ranked 50th out of 50 is NEVER good, especially when it comes to measuring the Fiscal Stability of the different states. I have lived in Illinois for my whole life, all 30 years, and I spend a lot of time defending Illinois because I truly believe there are brilliant places and people here. BUT even I can't spin this ranking into anything positive whatsoever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy