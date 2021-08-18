Did You Know you can Take a Leap of Love in Iowa on a Bridge?

Known as the Glenn House located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this house has so much history to it besides Queen Anne style. Knowing that this house was owned by a woman in the late 1800's, to me anyway, is that cool part about this house. Just looking at this house with all its original woodwork and furnishings you know that there is so much pride put in when building and maintain this house. This house (back in the day) was considered a mega mansion and we get to see what it was like for people to live in these types of grand homes. This house in particular comes with so much history.