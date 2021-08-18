Wild Tuesday starts with an earthquake, ends with Tornado & Flood Warnings

Effective: 2021-08-23 22:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. This is a potentially deadly storm. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Faulk; Potter The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Faulk County in north central South Dakota Eastern Potter County in north central South Dakota * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1151 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lebanon, or 12 miles northeast of Gettysburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Tolstoy around 1200 AM CDT. Seneca around 1205 AM CDT. Onaka around 1210 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Brentwood Colony, Burkmere, Norbeck, Faulkton, Cresbard and Devoe. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH