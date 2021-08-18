Cancel
Wild Tuesday starts with an earthquake, ends with Tornado & Flood Warnings

By Kenneth Reece
wataugaonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wild and eventful Tuesday brought just about everything to the High County and the region. The events began with a 2.7 magnitude earthquake, centered at 3.5 miles North of Morganton and 11.8 miles SouthWest of Lenoir, at 9:19 am. Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred would dominate the rest of...

