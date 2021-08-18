Build Your Future event for 9th and 10th graders
VAN WERT —Build Your Future, a hands-on experience for local 9th and 10th graders from all three Van Wert County schools will take place on Sept. 14, 2021, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. – noon. All students will perform tasks in welding, construction, carpentry, HVAC, and electrical and gain an introduction to the skills needed to complete a building project. The desired outcome is an increase in exposure to local skills trade jobs as students recognize their passion for construction and the lucrative careers available to them locally.timesbulletin.com
