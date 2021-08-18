Free Vaccinations

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement – Addendum for Students. “As a condition of, and, for permission to access all properties controlled by the Peralta Community College District (PCCD) all students must provide proof of “full” COVID-19 vaccination (as defined by the U.S. Center for Disease Control) or submit a request for exception on medical, disability, religious grounds, or a deferral based on pregnancy. In addition, all non-COVID-19 vaccinated students will be required to properly wear Face Masks that always cover mouths and noses while on PCCD controlled property and must be tested weekly for COVID-19.” For more information, please click here.