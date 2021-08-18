Re: TNET: Orhorhoro thankful to play football, uses energy to 'brighten the mood' in any room

Of the list provided I went with Ajou Ajou. He's an absolute freak and will be a nightmare for any defense once he puts it all together. But, my offensive breakout player from the entire roster pool is Lyn-J. Not sure why he's not an option here. Maybe because he's an upperclassman? Regardless, after spending a couple seasons in ETNs shadow and still 2nd in history of Clemson football yard per carry, he's ready to carry the torch. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely LOVE our RB room this year but aside from Rencher, Lyn-J has the most experience, understands the playbook, is ready to pass-block and catch out of the backfield. I feel like his talent, ability, experience and stats have been overlooked with the incredibly talented stable around him but this is HIS year. He's primed and ready to breakout.