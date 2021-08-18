Cancel
Jack Morris suspended following ‘perceived ethnic accent’ on Tuesday night

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
Jack Morris has found himself in hot water after an incident that happened on Tuesday night as the Detroit Tigers played the Los Angeles Angels. During the game, Morris, who is an analyst for Bally Sports Detroit, made a poor attempt at humor by using an Asian caricature stereotype as Angels star Shohei Ohtani was coming to the plate. (Note: Some believe Morris was trying to do an Elmer Fudd impersonation)

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans.

