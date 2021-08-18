Jack Morris suspended following ‘perceived ethnic accent’ on Tuesday night

Detroit Tiger baseball legend turned Tiger broadcaster, Jack Morris, has been suspended indefinitely from the broadcast booth. The suspension of Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris stems from comments that were made during a game against the Los Angeles Angels when play by play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to L.A. Angel Shohei Ohtani during the sixth inning of the game. That's when Morris used an Asian accent and said, "be very, very careful." Morris did apologize when Ohtani was at bat in the 9th inning but apparently the damage had already been done.