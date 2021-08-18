America On The Precipice Luncheon In Ventura
A collection of Americans gathered on August 15, 2021, for the America on the Precipice Luncheon at the Poinsettia pavilion in Ventura, CA. The event was hosted by Ensure the Preservation of America and Our Constitution (EPAC). EPAC was created in January 2021 by Hugo Goerner to do exactly what the name says. Hugo owns a construction company in Ventura county. Has held elected office and is also the author of “United Socialist States of America “which is available on Amazon.www.citizensjournal.us
