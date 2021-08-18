Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

State announces comprehensive drinking water plan for 14 East Metro communities impacted by PFAS

state.mn.us
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter holding nearly 80 public and workgroup meetings and receiving more than 330 public comments, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today released a drinking water supply plan for the 14 communities impacted by 3M’s PFAS contamination in the East Metro. This long-term plan will enhance the quality, quantity, and sustainability of drinking water for the approximately 174,000 people in the East Metro.

www.pca.state.mn.us

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Water Wells#Water Contamination#Pfas#Mpca#Pfas Health#Dnr#The East Metro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CBS Minnesota

State Issues $700M Plan To Treat Water Marred By 3M Chemicals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $700 million dollar plan is in place to help more than a dozen Twin Cities suburbs with contaminated drinking water, following a state settlement with 3M. For decades, the company legally dumped chemicals at four different sites in the east metro. Those chemicals got into the ground-and drinking water. “Our drinking water is a precious resource and one we take for granted,” Minnesota Pollution Control Agency temporary commissioner Peter Tester said. It’s estimated that 174,000 people living in the east metro have had their groundwater impacted by 3M’s PFAS contamination. The chemical was designed to make 3M products resistant...
Politicswoodburymn.gov

State's release of long-term water supply plan for east metro

Today’s release of the state’s long-term water supply plan to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) contamination in east metro drinking water culminates many years of hard work by state agencies and impacted communities. Ensuring a sustainable water supply for future generations has been a specific strategic priority for the city since 2015, and we have worked closely with the state – advocating for our residents and businesses – in developing a long-term treatment plan.
Redwood City, CASan Francisco Examiner

EPA announces $168M for Peninsula, East Bay water infrastructure projects

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan in Redwood City on Tuesday announced three water infrastructure loans that would invest $168 million for projects in the Peninsula and East Bay. Loans from the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act are intended to upgrade infrastructure throughout the nation so water is...
Concord, NHUnion Leader

State to offer grants for PFAS cleanup

CONCORD — A new state law will offer communities and public water systems the chance to seek grants to deal with contamination from polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Legislators and environmental activist joined Gov. Chris Sununu Tuesday to celebrate this achievement among three bills that included giving victims more time to sue for damages in court.
Sullivan County, MOkchi.com

Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District No. 1 is the recipient of a $24,000 Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The grant is to evaluate the district’s drinking water system. The grant offers funding to qualified small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating drinking water system improvements.
Seaford, DEseafordde.com

Public Notice- Drinking Water

Seaford Water Department Has Levels of Combined Radium Above Drinking Water Standards. Our water system recently violated a drinking water standard at one of our four operating wells. Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we are doing to correct this situation. We routinely monitor for the presence of drinking water contaminants. On August 2, 2021, we received notice that the sample collected on June 21, 2021 showed that our system exceeds the standard, or maximum contaminant level (MCL), for combined radium. The standard for combined radium (226 & 228) is 5 picocuries per liter (pCi/L). The average level of combined radium over the last year is 5.6 pCi/L.
California Statepfonline.com

California Platers Engage Regional Water Boards on PFAS Sampling Order

The California State Water Control Board and regional water boards are in the process of implementing an order to chromium platers in California to sample for PFAS compounds. NASF and its California Chapters negotiated a model Work Plan for facilities to use in conducting sampling. The Work Plan that was reviewed and approved by the State and Regional Water Boards included a phased approach to sampling.
Montana StateKFYR-TV

Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana is the only state where private companies can not require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Benefis Health Systems announced such a mandate earlier this year that had to be rescinded once Governor Gianforte signed a new law in may stating that’s not allowed.
Pascagoula, MSWLOX

Gov. Reeves announces plans to extend state of emergency

In Pascagoula, one Catholic School is teaming up with Singing River Health to educate students about the coronavirus vaccine. Coast business leaders say dire COVID-19 report needs a big response. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Coast leaders said it’s time for the business community to step up to help stop...
Politicsecasocal.org

Drinking Water Moves To Top of Infrastructure Plan

We are listening closely to the rhetoric out of Washington to see if the Biden “Infrastructure Plan” provides cover for a lot of social programs spending instead of roads, bridges, dams, water projects—infrastructure in the traditional hard-surface sense. As it turns out, the answer may turn out to be a combination of both for political expediency sake.
Bourne, MAcapenews.net

Base Officials Offer PFAS Mitigation Plan For Pocasset Residents

Officials at Joint Base Cape Cod are exploring plans for mitigating water contamination at households in Pocasset impacted by dangerous chemicals in the area’s groundwater. Plans under consideration by the US Air Force include connecting several homes to the Bourne Water District via a municipal water line installed by the military.
California StatePosted by
NRDC

CA PFAS Pollution Widespread in Disadvantaged Communities

NRDC’s new analysis of California’s drinking water testing for toxic, “forever” chemicals known as PFAS reveals widespread PFAS pollution in the state, particularly in communities that are already overburdened by multiple sources of pollution. Our report, developed in collaboration with Community Water Center, Physicians for Social Responsibility – Los Angeles, and Clean Water Action, also shows that much more testing needs to be done to fully understand the full scope of the PFAS problem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy