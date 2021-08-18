State announces comprehensive drinking water plan for 14 East Metro communities impacted by PFAS

Seaford Water Department Has Levels of Combined Radium Above Drinking Water Standards. Our water system recently violated a drinking water standard at one of our four operating wells. Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we are doing to correct this situation. We routinely monitor for the presence of drinking water contaminants. On August 2, 2021, we received notice that the sample collected on June 21, 2021 showed that our system exceeds the standard, or maximum contaminant level (MCL), for combined radium. The standard for combined radium (226 & 228) is 5 picocuries per liter (pCi/L). The average level of combined radium over the last year is 5.6 pCi/L.