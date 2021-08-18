State announces comprehensive drinking water plan for 14 East Metro communities impacted by PFAS
After holding nearly 80 public and workgroup meetings and receiving more than 330 public comments, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today released a drinking water supply plan for the 14 communities impacted by 3M’s PFAS contamination in the East Metro. This long-term plan will enhance the quality, quantity, and sustainability of drinking water for the approximately 174,000 people in the East Metro.www.pca.state.mn.us
