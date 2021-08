FLORENCE, Ky., August 18, 2021 – With the launch of its new MPower customer support program, Mazak takes complete customer care to the next level, giving manufacturers the tools they need to achieve their business goals and ensure continued success. With MPower, Mazak customers gain fast and accurate replacement parts ordering and service scheduling along with direct, real-time access to Mazak for a multitude of support benefits. Those include expert technical service through the company’s Remote Assist Services and on-demand training with its Learning Management System in addition to local support from a network of Technology and Technical Centers and Mazak’s cost-effective Spindle Rebuilding Services.