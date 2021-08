The Bedford Community Health Foundation and the Town of Bedford have joined in a public/private partnership to provide bus service in Bedford. The town will set up the bus stops with signage and benches. The Health Foundation will contract for the bus and pay for its operation. The bus is owned and operated by a company in Roanoke. Denny Huff, the director of the Health Foundation said the bus will run on a loop, which will take an hour, and have 17 stops. The stops are still being worked out.