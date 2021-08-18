Team Europe features five players ranked in the Top 10 for Laver Cup tennis event at TD Garden
Five players in the top 10 of the men’s tennis world rankings will compete in the Laver Cup at TD Garden in September, organizers announced Wednesday. Team Europe will include second-ranked Daniil Medvedev as well as Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev (5), Andrey Rublev (7), and Matteo Berrettini (8). Casper Ruud (11) rounds out the six-player Team Europe, which will face Team World Sept. 24-26. Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is Team Europe’s coach.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0