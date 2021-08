Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney appeared on NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday to discuss fallout from President Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. The move has been criticized by many in the Republican party. Senator Barrasso stated that 'Biden is showing the world his incompetence and ineptness," in an interview with Fox News. Now, Cheney is saying something similar, stating that Biden's decision put the power back in the hands of the Taliban, which undercuts everything the US Military has been trying to achieve throughout the past 20 years.