Essentia Health Offering 24/7 Scheduling for Primary Care Appointments
(Fargo, ND) -- To better serve our patients, scheduling for primary care appointments at Essentia Health is now available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Patients seeking a primary care appointment can schedule by calling their local clinic both during and after normal business hours. To find the phone number for your clinic, click here, then on “Locations & Facilities” and then filter by city. Primary care encompasses family medicine, pediatrics and internal medicine.www.am1100theflag.com
