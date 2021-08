Errol Spence was supposed to face Manny Pacquiao during tonight’s super card. However, Spence had to to pull out due to injury. In a new development to this, during an interview with Fight Hub TV, Derrick James suggested that Spence’s eye issue could be a long term issue and not from sparring or his car accident. Wresting-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Is Errol Spence going blind after this eye injury?