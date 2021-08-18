Cancel
Camden, ME

Camden International Film Festival releases COVID-19 protocols for 2021 Festival

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 17th edition of the Camden International Film Festival, the Maine-based documentary event produced by the Points North Institute, will be an expanded hybrid festival, and the largest in person convening for the US-based documentary community since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Citing public health concerns, event organizers announced on August 11 that anyone age 12 or older attending the festival in person this year must be vaccinated against COVID-19, along with a number of other protocols designed to safely bring together artists, audiences, volunteers, and staff.

