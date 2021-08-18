Area teams nearing regular season kickoff

Elijah Stephens of Turner County is one of the top returning backs in Region 2-A. Becky Taylor

TIFTON — The high school football season gets an official kickoff this week with most squads jumping into the regular season.

In week one action, Tift County hosts Westover, Berrien hosts Long County, Cook is home against Ware County and Turner County visits Worth County.

Tiftarea Academy is idle until next week. An intrasquad scrimmage was planned for Tuesday, but postponed. They will host Central Fellowship Aug. 27. Irwin County, the two-time defending champion in Class A (public) will wait a week before jumping into the fray. Their first game will be Aug. 27 at home against arch-rival Fitzgerald.

Tift County has a bit less time to prepare for its regular season debut than usual. Since last year, it was expected they would be hosting the Crisp County Cougars. However, Crisp alerted Tift officials last week that coronavirus prevented them from making the trip south. The Blue Devils immediately set to work upon finding an opponent and came across Westover.

Westover saw its opener against Sumter County disappear for the same reason, making it easy for the schools to set a date quickly. The Patriots last met with Tift in 2013.

The Pats made state in 2020, but played an abbreviated schedule. Dougherty County schools did not start football until October and Westover was 1-4 during the regular season, only winning over Dougherty. The record was enough for a fourth place finish — neither Dougherty nor Monroe won a region game — and the Patriots played Perry in the state tournament.

Berrien hosts Long County at Raymond Jones Memorial Stadium.

The bad news for the Nashville team is that they won twice in 2020. The good news is that one of those wins was over Long, 41-21.

Berrien was one of the closer games for the Blue Tide. The 20-point loss was third closest in an 0-10 campaign. Long fell by seven points to Brantley County and 13 to Butler of Augusta. There has not been much cheer in Ludowici in recent seasons. Besides last year’s 0-10, Long is 1-39 since 2017. They last won 17 games ago, Sept. 16, 2019 against Bryan County.

Berrien is just as eager to step into 2021 on the right foot. They have never had a skid as bad as Long’s, but have not had an outright winning season since a 5-4-1 record in 1995. Tim Alligood, now in his fourth season, went 5-5 in 2018 and is 9-21 overall. Ryan Branch also had a 5-5 season in 2009.

The squad does have something that few other Class AA teams can claim as they lift the lid on 2021 — an All-State player. Punter Hayden Futch was named Preseason All-State by Georgia High School Football Daily. The honor comes months after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution named him to the Class AA All-State team for 2020. Futch also was a member of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association sophomore All-Star game

Cook greets Ware County at its stadium. Week one is going to be one of the toughest opponents the Hornets see all year.

Ware, led by former Fitzgerald head coach Jason Strickland, took the Gators to the quarterfinals in Class 5A, where they lost a narrow 34-31 decision to Cartersville. Ware will be among the state’s favorites this year as they are led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 selection.

For its efforts, Jamie Rodgers’ Cook team was 5-5 in 2020, a slate that included a victory over Irwin County, defending champion coming into Adel and champion again at the end of the year.

The Hornets were eliminated in the first round of the state tournament by Jefferson County after finishing fourth in Region 1-AA.

Rodgers enters his third year with Cook. He has gone 9-13 during that stretch. More importantly, Rodgers has continued Cook’s streak of making the state tournament. The Hornets have gone every season since 2000.

Fitzgerald was to have been at home Friday, but its game against Cairo was postponed until Sept. 12.

The ‘Makers went 5-5 last season, but did advance to the second round of the state tournament. It was a hot and cold year, one that began with Cairo in a sticky situation. The Syrupmakers lost their first four contests of 2020, including a 21-17 decision to Fitzgerald. One week before Halloween, they heated up and pancaked five straight opponents until meeting up with Benedictine in the Class 4A state tournament.

Fitzgerald, under Coach Tucker Pruitt, faces the agony of “one more.” They roared through the regular season with a loss and easily dispatched their first four opponents in the state tournament. Finally, at Georgia State, they met Callaway in the championship game and saw the big trophy go to someone else; the Cavaliers prevailed, 22-17.

The Purple Hurricane have fallen in the finals three times since 2015 and, in Pruitt’s second year (2018), made it to the semifinals. The last Fitzgerald team to win a state title was in 1948.

Pruitt has the horses to make a run. E.J. Lightsey, a senior linebacker, was named Preseason All-State by Georgia High School Football Daily. He and punter David Vaughn were GACA Junior All-Star selections.

In Sylvester, Worth County head coach Phillip Ironside puts his Rams on the field to face the Turner County Titans. Turner is fresh off a 13-0 loss to Tift County in a scrimmage. Worth hosted Pelham in its warm-up.

Ironside, who won four region championships in 14 years at Hillgrove, went 4-6 with the Rams in 2020, their most wins since seven in 2016. In the three years prior to Ironside, Worth went 3-27.

Worth will have a big challenge on its hands in finding someone to replace the offense of Tayshaun Shipp. Shipp, an All-State selection in 2020, had 1,109 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season. All other receivers caught 850 yards and five touchdowns.

The top returning receiver is Cameron Marshall, who joins returning quarterback Chip Cooper to lead the offense.

Turner, coached by Kevious Johnson, is expecting to make a charge in Region 2-A. Turner went 6-5 in 2020 and nearly upset then No. 1 Metter in the first round of the state tournament. Turner dominated the game until Metter slipped by 20-19.

Johnson has Amarion Blanks back under center. Blanks threw for 1,713 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore. The bulk of their rushing offense suits back up for the Titans, too. Elijah Stephens carried the pigskin for 1,118 yards and 16 touchdowns. Blanks was the second-leading rusher at 207 yards and three scores.

The big challenge for Turner will mainly be three schools: Irwin County, Brooks County and Clinch County. The Titans lost to all three in region competition, giving them the tough spot of being the No. 4 team out of 2-A. Turner was ninth in the final rankings — the other three were in the top six.

Worth understands Turner’s pain. Their region is loaded with Fitzgerald, Thomasville and Cook, three schools capable of deep runs in any season.

Irwin County is off the first week of the year, eagerly awaiting week two, which sees the Indians face off with their enemies to the north, Fitzgerald.

After a decade of frustration, the Indians are now in the coveted spot they long awaited: two-time defending champions. Casey Soliday’s team will be at its most vulnerable in some time, however.

Gone are the Benyard twins and Kam Ward, responsible for 234 of the Indians’ 348 touchdown points. Gone also is Donivan Thomas, who tallied five touchdowns.

Irwin will have Cody Soliday, a junior with a full year of experience in the pocket. They also have Marcus Edwards, expected to be one of the area’s top rushers.