Zandelisib/Zanubrutinib Produces Promising Safety, Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) is a potentially curative procedure for a subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) which otherwise have a high risk of relapse if treated with intensive chemotherapy alone. Major advances in the field of allo-HCT in regards to donor selection, conditioning regimens with reduced intensity, graft-versus-host disease prophylaxis, and supportive care expanded the applicability of allo-HCT while reducing the non-relapse mortality. However, AML relapse post allo-HCT remains a hard nut to crack that poses an enormous challenge. Despite increasing survival rates of young patients relapsing post allo-HCT in recent years [1], attaining a prolonged remission and long-term survival is still difficult to reach, and new therapeutic approaches in this setting are a pressing necessity.