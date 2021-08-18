Cancel
Zandelisib/Zanubrutinib Produces Promising Safety, Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies

By Ryan Scott
onclive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexey V. Danilov, MD, discusses the safety and efficacy achieved with the novel combination comprised of zandelisib and zanubrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. The novel PI3Kδ inhibitor zandelisib (ME-401) plus the BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) demonstrated encouraging clinical activity and tolerability when used in patients with relapsed or...

www.onclive.com

