Zandelisib/Zanubrutinib Produces Promising Safety, Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies
Alexey V. Danilov, MD, discusses the safety and efficacy achieved with the novel combination comprised of zandelisib and zanubrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. The novel PI3Kδ inhibitor zandelisib (ME-401) plus the BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) demonstrated encouraging clinical activity and tolerability when used in patients with relapsed or...www.onclive.com
Comments / 0