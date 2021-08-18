Madden 22: Early Expert Reviews of Top Modes Ahead of Official Release Date

Today Electronic Arts Inc. signaled the imminent return of the football season with the worldwide launch of EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 22 for Sony PlayStation®5, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, PC via Origin™ and Steam®, Google Stadia™ and mobile with NFL superstars Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover. Madden NFL 22 is where gameday happens and arrives with new innovation Dynamic Gameday*, powered by all-new features Gameday Momentum*, Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI*, and Gameday Atmosphere*, impacting gameplay in every mode to make each game feel fresh with a deeper level of strategy and storytelling. To mark the game’s release, EA SPORTS debuted a brand-new campaign “Welcome to Madden Land” with stars from in and around the NFL.