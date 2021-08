We’ve had two days of rain and all of a sudden I am in FALL MODE. I just said to Mike, it’s time for all the fall recipes!. He reminded me that next week’s forecast is for the high 90s but heck, fall food is my favorite so I decided to do a fall recipe round up to get hype for fall. Fall is absolutely my all time favorite season. I love the crisp coldness in the air, I love the colors of leaves and I just love how everything you make and eat gives you a warm and cozy feeling. Here are my favorite fall recipes!