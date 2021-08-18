Charges filed against Pleasant Prairie teens after high-speed chase early Tuesday morning
A high-speed chase early Tuesday morning, followed by a foot pursuit, led to criminal charges against two Pleasant Prairie teens this week in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Traveon Barnes, 17, of Pleasant Prairie is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.www.kenoshanews.com
Comments / 0