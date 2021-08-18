Cancel
Granite Telecommunications Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

SFGate
 5 days ago

Granite Telecommunications to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a $1.65 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions.

EconomySFGate

FastWave Medical, a Company Incubated by Partners of Big Sky Biomedical, Closes Series Pre-A Financing and Milestone-based Acquisition

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. FastWave Medical Inc., a company incubated by partners of Big Sky Biomedical, announced today the closing of its Series Pre-A financing, led by an Asian strategic partner. The minority investment will be used to advance research & development and achieve key regulatory initiatives for the company’s novel endovascular therapies for the treatment of calcific artery disease. In addition, the strategic partner will assist FastWave Medical in accelerating global expansion by bringing its cutting-edge technology to China.
Economyciodive.com

Excelling in the new digital economy requires a customer focus driven by innovation velocity

During the global COVID-19 pandemic organizations flocked to the public cloud in record numbers — drawn, in large part, by the promise of agility, flexibility and speed. Today's customers expect businesses to provide them with smooth, frictionless and endlessly innovative online and digital commerce experiences. And tech-focused decision-makers understand that public cloud providers are uniquely able to supply the underlying technology foundation that makes it possible for businesses to give their customers these experiences.
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

Alpha Wireless Unveils Antenna Solutions to Enable Utility Network Modernization

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Alpha Wireless, a global leader in antenna solutions, today introduced the Alpha Wireless AW3874 dual-band antenna, engineered to empower utilities to modernize and digitize their communications infrastructure. With support for both 900 MHz and 3.5 GHz / Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum in a single antenna, the AW3874 provides a smooth upgrade path to smarter, more secure network infrastructure and optimal operational efficiency.
Softwareaithority.com

Palo Alto Networks Launches Cortex XDR For Cloud: XDR 3.0 Expands Industry-Leading Extended Detection And Response Platform To Cloud And Identity To Detect And Stop Cyberattacks

Third-generation XDR automates threat detection and investigation across endpoint, network, cloud and identity, from a single console. Palo Alto Networks announced Cortex XDR 3.0, expanding its pioneering extended detection and response (XDR) solution to cloud- and identity-based threats to give organizations the holistic analytics needed to protect against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.
IndustrySFGate

ITS - Integrated Telemanagement Services, Inc. Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. ITS has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ITS has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services...
SoftwareSFGate

Datablaze Releases New Feature Enhancements in the Voyager IoT Management Platform

BOISE, Idaho (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Datablaze LLC, a full Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider and IoT software developer, announced today new feature enhancements that have recently been added to the Voyager IoT management platform. With its users as the number one driving factor for new development, the team at Datablaze has expanded functionality of the multi-tenant features and enhanced the dashboard and reporting capabilities. These enhancements will help Voyager serve new markets as well as improve the user experience for existing customers.
Fremont, CASFGate

Bioh Kim Joins YES Senior Executive Team as President of YES Korea

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and “More-than-Moore” applications, today announced that Bioh Kim has joined its management team as President of YES Korea. FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of...
LawSFGate

Magna Legal Services Enhances Services With the Resources of O'Brien & Levine Court Reporting Solutions

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Magna Legal Services (Magna LS), an ALM award-winning court reporting, medical record retrieval and litigation consulting industry leader, and O’Brien & Levine Court Reporting Solutions announced today the combination of their firms. Boston-based O’Brien & Levine has been independently operated by President Kenneth Zais since 1992. The two companies combined operations on August 18, 2021.
BusinessSFGate

INRY Celebrates 5x Honoree Status After Being Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Inc. magazine revealed that INRY made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessSFGate

Performance Marketer DFO Global Elevates Niek Tijsen to Product Manager

AMSTERDAM (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced today that Niek Tijsen has been promoted to Product manager. Tijsen was previously a partner relations manager, where he spent the last 2.5 years growing relationships with traffic sources(Google and Taboola) and independent marketing affiliates.
EconomySFGate

NFP Adds Jonathan Abbott to Lead P&C Actuarial Services

New hire brings specialized expertise to inform differentiated client strategy. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Jonathan Abbott has joined the company as a senior vice president, P&C actuarial services. Abbott brings over 17 years...
Businesschannele2e.com

HPE CTO Retires; GreenLake Cloud Services Groups Emerge

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has reorganized a bit and formed multiple HPE GreenLake cloud services groups, and the hybrid cloud technology company is seeking a new CTO to succeed Kumar Sreekanti, according to a memo from CEO Antonio Neri. The new HPE groups seek to further accelerate the HPE cloud services...
TechnologyInfoworld

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment

IDC defines a UCaaS solution as a cloud-based integrated voice, messaging, and meeting services solution delivered via IP in the cloud and sold on a monthly recurring subscription basis. For any IT decision maker in an enterprise, the UCaaS market presents an overwhelming set of solution options. There are numerous service providers — including network carriers, cable companies, and over-the-top (OTT) service providers — presenting buyers each with slightly different unified communicationsfeature bundles, integrations, customer support programs, security capabilities, and an associated portfolio of solutions. The value proposition also has to resonate and must include a vision for the longer-term necessity of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions for the enterprise customer.
SoftwareEETimes.com

EDA in the Cloud Will be Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous vehicles, industrial internet of things (IIoT), electrification, hyperscale computing and artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML). Add cloud to the mix, and we have another generational disruption that has driven business over the past decade and been further accelerated by our current global situation, changing the way we work, live, communicate and entertain. Cloud opportunities go far beyond flexible ubiquitous access.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Cyber Incident Management Software Market is Going to Boom with IBM, Rapid7, Konfidas

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Cyber Incident Management Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cyber Incident Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cyber Incident Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cyber Incident Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
ComputersInfoQ.com

Is CVE the Solution for Cloud Vulnerabilities?

At the recent Black Hat USA 2021, security experts from cloud infrastructure company Wiz argued that a CVE database for cloud vulnerabilities is needed, starting a debate in the cloud and cybersecurity communities. Without the support of the CVE system, a list of entries containing an identification number and at...
Marketstheshotcaller.net

Network Function Virtualization Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Network Function Virtualization Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Network Function Virtualization market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

EdgeQ Samples World’s First Software-Defined 5G Base Station-on-a-Chip to Market Leaders in Enterprise, Telco and Hyperscale Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2021-- EdgeQ Inc, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, today announced sampling of its revolutionary 5G Base Station-on-a-Chip to Tier 1 customers deploying next-generation wireless edge networks for the enterprise, telco and cloud markets. EdgeQ is sampling the full suite solution to customers developing enterprise-grade 5G access points, Open-Radio Access Network (O-RAN) based Radio Unit (RU) and Distributed Unit (DU).

Comments / 0

