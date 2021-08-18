Attorney Allen Sawyer Announces Dedicated Services for Complex, High-Level Federal Criminal Defense Cases
STOCKTON, Calif. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Sawyer’s lengthy federal criminal defense experience already extends across a range of federal cases, including drug trafficking, money laundering, political corruption, embezzlement and fraud, weapons violations, bank and securities fraud, consumer fraud, business crimes, computer crimes, check fraud, wire and mail fraud, federal tax fraud, environmental law defense, Internet fraud, forgery and kiting, health care fraud, and other serious federal felonies. With these new, dedicated efforts, the law firm’s Federal Criminal Defense department will handle a greater caseload of federal matters and will be better equipped to serve the recent upward demand for high-profile federal representation.www.sfgate.com
