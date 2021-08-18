Cancel
The EDIS Template: A Primer

University of Florida
 7 days ago

In April, EDIS went through a few changes. These include a new EDIS Admin site, which features a program used to generate the HTML and PDF versions of EDIS publications, and now provides a contact dashboard for authors. An exciting new feature of this site is interoperability with an EDIS Word template, which helps to streamline the layout process and speed up production time. EDIS authors will be able to access this template and use it for their manuscripts before submitting them through OJS.

Florida StateUniversity of Florida

Sunset Reviews for EDIS Articles

At least every three years, a current expert contact reviews each EDIS article on the Ask IFAS website to make sure it is still up-to-date and relevant. If the information isn’t current, they will either update it with new information, or take it down from the site so that the information users find on the Ask IFAS site is always relevant to todays needs. All EDIS articles remain available unchanged as a record of the academic work of the authors on the EDIS journal site at https://journals.flvc.org/edis.
