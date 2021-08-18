Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Elite Creative Named to Inc. 5000 Annual Ranking of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElite Creative Makes the 2021 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 149 Percent. Elite Creative, a market leader in content writing, editing, and publishing services, announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elite Creative Makes#American#Intuit#Zappos#Elite#Elite Editing#Elite Authors#About Inc#The 2021 Inc 5000#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Waco, TXthehendersonnews.com

Support Services Group acquires Innovative Vision

WACO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - With demand for premium international Customer Experience options on the rise, Support Services Group (SSG) has expanded into Jamaica and Canada through the acquisition of Innovative Vision, a Toronto-based BPO that caters to high growth companies specializing in technology & e-commerce brands. "Sajan...
IndustrySFGate

ITS - Integrated Telemanagement Services, Inc. Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. ITS has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ITS has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services...
BusinessSFGate

AltaVista Strategic Partners Recognized on 2021 INC 5000 List

AltaVista Strategic Partners Appears on the Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Consecutive Year. Inc. magazine announced that AltaVista Strategic Partners has made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Orem, UTSFGate

Fishbowl Announces Debut Inventory Management + Growth Summit

OREM, Utah (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Fishbowl, the No. 1-requested automated solution for inventory management for QuickBooks users, today announced the first Inventory Management + Growth Summit, set for September 28, 2021. The free online summit is designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses and new entrepreneurs – all of...
EconomySFGate

FastWave Medical, a Company Incubated by Partners of Big Sky Biomedical, Closes Series Pre-A Financing and Milestone-based Acquisition

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. FastWave Medical Inc., a company incubated by partners of Big Sky Biomedical, announced today the closing of its Series Pre-A financing, led by an Asian strategic partner. The minority investment will be used to advance research & development and achieve key regulatory initiatives for the company’s novel endovascular therapies for the treatment of calcific artery disease. In addition, the strategic partner will assist FastWave Medical in accelerating global expansion by bringing its cutting-edge technology to China.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wella Company Leverages Global Diverse Talent With Three New Appointments To The Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Wella Company ("Wella" or the "Company"), a global leader in the $100 billion beauty industry with a top professional and retail hair, beauty tech and nail portfolio of iconic brands including Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional and ghd, appointed three diverse C-suite executives to its Leadership Team.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Bee Vectoring Technologies Announces Mutual Termination of Equity Financing Agreement with Alumina Partners Ltd.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mississauga, Ontario and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.(CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE: BEE)(the "Company" or "BVT") today announced that it has mutually terminated the definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ("Alumina") that secured a commitment for up to $6,000,000 CDN (Six Million Dollars) in a financing facility (the "Facility").
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
EconomySFGate

NFP Adds Jonathan Abbott to Lead P&C Actuarial Services

New hire brings specialized expertise to inform differentiated client strategy. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Jonathan Abbott has joined the company as a senior vice president, P&C actuarial services. Abbott brings over 17 years...
BusinessSFGate

Performance Marketer DFO Global Elevates Niek Tijsen to Product Manager

AMSTERDAM (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced today that Niek Tijsen has been promoted to Product manager. Tijsen was previously a partner relations manager, where he spent the last 2.5 years growing relationships with traffic sources(Google and Taboola) and independent marketing affiliates.
Businesstechgig.com

CSS Corp employee headcount crosses 10,000

CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider announced crossing the 10,000 employee mark this month. In the last 2.5 years,. has doubled its workforce despite the pandemic-induced disruption in the industry. The. headcount. addition was spread across India, Costa Rica, the Philippines, China, and the US. The...
Businessaithority.com

EdgeConneX Names Kelvin Fong As Asia Pacific (APAC) Region Managing Director And Establishes APAC Regional Headquarters

With 20 years of data center development, operations and management experience in APAC, Kelvin will oversee new regional market expansion from the company’s HQ in Singapore. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it has named industry veteran, Kelvin Fong, as Managing Director of its APAC regional business. EdgeConneX has established its new APAC market headquarters in Singapore where Kelvin and his team will lead efforts in the region, which correspond with the company’s strategic market expansion initiatives in APAC. Anchored by its Joint Venture, AdaniConneX, which develops and operates data centers throughout India, EdgeConneX plans to further expand in the region with the backing of its parent, EQT Infrastructure, one of the world’s largest infrastructure funds.
Fremont, CASFGate

Bioh Kim Joins YES Senior Executive Team as President of YES Korea

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and “More-than-Moore” applications, today announced that Bioh Kim has joined its management team as President of YES Korea. FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of...
CharitiesSFGate

Latinas Rising Up In HR Book Announces Inaugural 2021 Scholarship Reception and Winners; Six Latinas will use scholarships to fund their education or certification

CHICAGO and MIAMI (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. "Latinas Rising Up In HR", a book by Leadership Catalyst Priscilla Guasso presenting inspirational stories of aspiring human resources professionals who overcame obstacles and defied statistics to achieve their dreams in corporate America and the nonprofit sector and as entrepreneurs announced its six inaugural scholarship winners.
Chinacybersecdn.com

Chinese Government Will Begin to Stockpile Zero-Days in September

The Associated Press published on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that on September 1, 2021 a new law in China requires all Chinese citizens finding a Zero-Day Vulnerability to provide within 48 hours the details to the Chinese government. A Chinese citizen must NOT give or sell the information to third parties outside of China (apart from the product’s manufacturer).
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Travelbusinesstravelnews.com

'Nimble' SMEs Lead Corporate Travel Recovery

Business travel recovery looks bumpy, with Covid-19 cases on the rise in many geographies, international travel still lagging and many companies postponing their return to the office. One recovery element that has remained consistent, however, is that small- and midsize companies jump-started the return to travel after March 2020. Airlines,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy