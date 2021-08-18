Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Keynova Group Releases 2021 Mortgage-Home Equity Scorecard Findings

SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Keynova Group, the leading competitive intelligence source for digital financial services, today announced the results of its 2021 Mortgage-Home Equity Scorecard, a consumer experience benchmark evaluating the top 12 mortgage and home equity lenders in the U.S. market. Bank of America and PNC tied for first place in this annual Scorecard, which assesses the digital channels of bank and non-bank lenders used by consumers to evaluate and apply for a mortgage, refinancing, or home equity financing. Both banks lead the market in their evolution of digital home loan offerings in response to the current housing market boom and risk-associated home equity lending pivots.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Equity Loan#Home Loan#Keynova Group Releases#Prweb#Bank Of America#Rocket Mortgage#Citizens#U S Bank#Pnc#Keynova Group#Keynote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Demand for private-label mortgages on the rise

After virtually disappearing following the financial crisis more than a decade ago, private-label mortgages are back. Private-label mortgages are loans bought and sold without the backing of government guarantors. Last quarter, more than $42 billion in private-label mortgages were issued, the most since the pandemic and one of the biggest quarters since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Mortgages for New Homes Fell 27.4% in July

Mortgage volume dropped last month. Here's what buyers should know. Today's housing market is a tough one to crack. Not only is real estate inventory extremely limited, making it more difficult for buyers to find suitable homes, but home prices are very inflated, which means many buyers can't afford to move forward with a home purchase.
Real EstateFOX21News.com

Infinity Mortgage talks pros and cons of refinancing your home loan

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. What does it mean to refinance your mortgage? It’s the question of the day and the question of the year, Mortgage Loan Originator with Infinity Mortgage, Justin Harward, shares his knowledge with Loving Living Local on the pros and cons of refinancing your home loan!
Credits & Loansrealtybiznews.com

United Wholesale Mortgage will accept bitcoin for home loan payments

United Wholesale Mortgage has said it intends to let homeowners pay off their mortgages in bitcoin later this year. The company, which went public last January via a special purpose acqusition merger, said this week it intends to accept “cryptocurrency” as payment for home loans. Detroit Free Press, which first reported the story, said UWM will become the first mortgage firm in the U.S. to do so.
Manhattan Beach, CAWashington Post

How buyers with uneven income can qualify for a home mortgage

While finding a home they can afford is a major challenge for prospective buyers in 2021, qualifying for a loan can also be an obstacle. The general requirements for a loan approval include a credit score of 640 or higher for most lenders, a debt-to-income ratio (which compares your monthly gross income and the minimum payment on recurring debt) of 43 percent or lower, and proof of your assets and income. That last item — income — can be troublesome for the millions of people who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers or who depend on commissions and bonuses for most of their income.
Real Estatecorpmagazine.com

Ross Mortgage Launches Guaranteed Pre-Approval Program for Home Buyers

Ross Mortgage Corporation, a full-service residential mortgage lender, announced the launch of its new Guaranteed Pre-Approval program, which turns a client’s offer to purchase into a pure, one-of-a-kind cash offer. Tim Ross, CEO of Ross Mortgage Corporation, made the announcement. “In today’s unparalleled seller’s market, home buyers need a way...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Exclusive: Mortgage co-op invests in Orlando startup Home Lending Pal

An Orlando tech firm focused on removing bias from the mortgage lending process just scored $2.2 million in a pre-Series A fundraising round. Home Lending Pal Inc.’s latest investment round was led by San Diego-based The Mortgage Collaborative, a network of mortgage firms, banks and credit unions. The funding sustains Home Lending Pal as it gears up for a larger Series A round and gives the company access to prominent lenders.
Personal Financecalculatedriskblog.com

MBA Survey: "Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Slightly Decreases to 3.25%"

Note: This is as of August 15th. From the MBA: Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Slightly Decreases to 3.25%. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 1 basis point from 3.26% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.25% as of August 15, 2021. According to MBA’s estimate, 1.6 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
EconomyCredit Union Times

Streamlining the Home Equity Lending Process With Technology

No matter what the status of the market is, it is always a good time for credit unions to expand their offerings to include home equity loans to create a balanced portfolio of different types of loans. The lack of housing stock and high prices for the homes that are on the market have decreased home sales, and this makes home equity loans even more attractive to homeowners.
Real EstateCredit Union Times

How to Navigate the Changing Mortgage Market

Coming out of the most unprecedented times most of us will ever experience, it can be challenging to look forward with confidence. With ever-evolving economic conditions through the pandemic, many credit unions are wondering how to anticipate the next trends and find opportunities to serve more members. When it comes...
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Report: Marin among leaders in home equity gains

High-flying and fast-climbing prices, crazy bidding wars — is the Bay Area housing market starting to feel like a bubble?. Forget it, this isn’t the Great Recession of 2008. Homeowner equity in the Bay Area has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis of mortgages and home values...
Real Estateboomerandecho.com

Weekend Reading: Tapping Into Home Equity Edition

Many retirees want to know how much they can spend in retirement without running out of money. The caveat is that most also want to remain in their home as long as possible. With the pandemic shining a light on poor conditions and service at long-term care facilities, it’s likely we’ll see even more seniors wanting to ‘age in place’.
Columbus, INRepublic

Private equity firm sells Faurecia-leased building to investment group

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Livingston Street Capital, a boutique private equity firm focused on commercial real estate investments throughout the U.S., has sold a 393,817 square-foot industrial property in Columbus, to Bridge Investment Group for $55.3 million. The asset is net leased to Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, USA, LLC, part of the Faurecia Clean Mobility Group.
MarketsSantafe New Mexican.com

How to Unlock the Equity in Your Home

Good news, homeowners: Now may be a great time to unlock your home equity. Home values have soared since the pandemic began. The national median existing-home price hit a record high of $363,300 in June, up from $294,400 a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors. As a result, the average U.S. homeowner now has $153,000 in tappable equity, according to a May report from the mortgage data firm Black Knight.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Homebot Acquires NestReady, A Digital Home Buying Platform For Mortgage Lenders

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Homebot, an award-winning client-for-life portal backed by ASG that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership, announced that it has acquired NestReady. NestReady is a powerful platform that brings all parties in the home-buying process together and makes mortgage lenders the trusted brand for every home buying need. This acquisition will enhance Homebot's buyer experience and further drive the company's mission to empower consumers throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle.
Real EstatePosted by
The Associated Press

Union Home Mortgage Adds Talent in Growing Florida Market

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2021-- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with world-class culture, today announced the hiring of Rachael Gilbert as branch manager based in its Ormond Beach, Florida, branch, located at 1275 W. Granada Blvd., Suite 6A. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Real Estatethebalance.com

Home Equity Loan and Line of Credit Requirements

One advantage of being a homeowner is the ability to build equity in your home. You can tap into that equity in the form of a home equity loan or line of credit to pay for home improvement projects, or to pay off other types of debt. Since a home equity line of credit tends to have a lower interest rate than many other types of credit, you can, for example, pay off medical bills or consolidate credit card debt, while paying less interest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy