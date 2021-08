New York Real Estate Institute is an educational institution that offers courses in real estate, real estate appraisal, mortgage, and real estate investing. You can choose between online or on-campus options. The online courses can be started as soon as you sign up and are offered in a self-paced format. The school offers a wide variety of course topics at varying times throughout the week and weekend. It is licensed and found employment for more than 100,000 of its former students. It’s well regarded throughout New York and licenses more New York real estate agents than any other school.