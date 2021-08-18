Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Happy Birthday Jennifer Hartswick: Performing ‘Live From The Lab’ With Nick Cassarino

JamBase
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Hartswick celebrates her birthday today. Hailing from Vermont, the renowned trumpeter and vocalist is perhaps best known as a longtime member of the Trey Anastasio Band but has become a highly sought after collaborator in the jam scene and beyond, adding her soulful vocals and powerful trumpeting on stage with Phish, Umphrey’s McGee, The Allman Brothers Band, The String Cheese Incident and many more.

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Anastasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Happy Birthday#Live Video#Nexus#Telefunken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbrooklynvegan.com

Tony Bennett cancels fall tour, retires from performing live

Having just played two nights at Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett has canceled a six-date fall tour that was to have started September 25 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Earlier this year, Bennett's family revealed that the singer had been battling Alzheimer's Disease which he was diagnosed with...
Columbia, MDJamBase

Happy Birthday Robert Plant: Performing Live With Alison Krauss In 2008

Robert Plant celebrates his 73rd birthday today. The legendary Led Zeppelin frontman was born on August 20, 1948. 20 years later Plant joined Yardbirds guitarist Jimmy Page’s new band, Led Zeppelin, along with drummer John Bonham and multi-instrumentalist John Paul Jones. The extremely talented lineup would go on to become...
MusicJamBase

Happy Birthday Donna Jean Godchaux: Watch Grateful Dead Soundcheck In 1976

Former Grateful Dead vocalist Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay celebrates her birthday today. Born Donna Jean Thatcher on August 27, 1947 in Florence, Alabama, Donna Jean would go on to find work as a session singer in the nearby music mecca of Muscle Shoals where she lent her voice to a number of recordings including hits by Percy Sledge, 1966’s “When A Man Loves A Woman,” and Elvis Presley, 1969’s “Suspicious Minds,” among others.
CelebritiesMaxim

Happy Birthday to America's Sweetheart, Jennifer Lawrence

It's time to celebrate the one-and-only Jennifer Lawrence, who is officially "in" her 30s. It seems like yesterday when she was just an unknown from Louisville, Kentucky, plucked from indie movies to star in two of the biggest action franchises of our times: The Hunger Games and X-Men. Beyond all...
Celebritiesfox13news.com

Happy birthday Robert Redford: Watch hidden gems from his long career

CHICAGO - It’s time to celebrate the Sundance Kid. Multitalented matinee idol Robert Redford was born on Aug. 18, 1936, making this the actor, director and famously handsome gentleman’s 85th birthday. If Redford, a native of Santa Monica, California, had stuck solely to acting, he’d still have a legendary career....
New York City, NYtalentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Returns to NYC to Perform for Global Citizen Live

Jennifer Lopez is returning to her hometown on September 25 to perform for Global Citizen Live. She will be performing in the benefit concert to help defend the planet and defeat poverty. Jennifer Lopez shared a photo on Twitter, expressing her excitement for her upcoming Global Citizen performance. She also...
Celebrationsrochesterfirst.com

News 8 Celebrates: Happy birthday to Devon and Nick!

Today, we wish a happy birthday to Devon and Nick!. We’d like to celebrates all your birthdays, anniversaries and special events! Send a photo and information about the well wishes to News8Sunrise@WROCTV.com at least a day in advance. We look forward to share your special day on the air and online.
Ector, TXOdessa American

Live performance

Aaron Watson is scheduled to perform live Saturday at The Ector Theatre, 500 N. Texas Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit theector.com.
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Joey Jordison, Slipknot Co-Founder and Drummer, Dies at 46

Joey Jordison, co-founder and original drummer of the aggressive hard rock band Slipknot, has died, according to a statement from his family. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, although the statement says he died “peacefully in his sleep.” He was 46. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46,” the statement reads. “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart...
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
MusicPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Family: Country music icon Loretta Lynn safe; Singer mourns death of ranch foreman swept away in flood

The family of country music icon Loretta Lynn says the 89-year-old singer is safe after deadly floodwaters inundated her ranch. “Loretta Lynn Memaw is safe. Completely safe and healthy. Our family. All of them are safe. Our people. Our people. Our town. Pray for them. Us,” Loretta Lynn’s grandaughter Tayla Lynn posted on Facebook. “Our Ranch. We’ve been hit pretty hard. Details will come as we get out from under water. For now focus on the people.”
Celebrities96krock.com

Paul Stanley Chimes In On David Lee Roth After Gene Simmons’ Comments

Paul Stanley has now weighed in on David Lee Roth as a frontman after Gene Simmons made headlines for criticizing the singer’s abilities. Stanley took to Instagram and wrote, “Speaking of @davidleeroth … I remember seeing him in the 70’s with Van Halen at MSG and thinking to myself ‘There’s a new sheriff in town.’ Just amazing what he had evolved into in a few short years. On stage he’s still Diamond Dave!”
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy