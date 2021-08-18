Happy Birthday Jennifer Hartswick: Performing ‘Live From The Lab’ With Nick Cassarino
Jennifer Hartswick celebrates her birthday today. Hailing from Vermont, the renowned trumpeter and vocalist is perhaps best known as a longtime member of the Trey Anastasio Band but has become a highly sought after collaborator in the jam scene and beyond, adding her soulful vocals and powerful trumpeting on stage with Phish, Umphrey’s McGee, The Allman Brothers Band, The String Cheese Incident and many more.www.jambase.com
Comments / 0