Beth Fernandez on what it takes to thrive in real estate
Today’s HousingWire Daily continues the latest episode in the Houses in Motion miniseries, hosted by Senior Real Estate Reporter Matthew Blake. In this episode, Blake is joined by Beth Fernandez of Premiere Property Group in Portland, Oregon. Fernandez discusses her decision to become a real estate agent, the personality and resources required to thrive in the profession, and her obstacles in relocating from New Jersey to Oregon.www.housingwire.com
