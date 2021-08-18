Cancel
Beth Fernandez on what it takes to thrive in real estate

By Awards and Rankings
Housing Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s HousingWire Daily continues the latest episode in the Houses in Motion miniseries, hosted by Senior Real Estate Reporter Matthew Blake. In this episode, Blake is joined by Beth Fernandez of Premiere Property Group in Portland, Oregon. Fernandez discusses her decision to become a real estate agent, the personality and resources required to thrive in the profession, and her obstacles in relocating from New Jersey to Oregon.

