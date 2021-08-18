Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinal County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 10:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GILA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1037 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring as evidenced by rapid rises in area washes including Ice House Canyon. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar has resulted in rapid rises in Ice House Canyon and Kellner Canyon. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Claypool, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Midland City#Extreme Weather#10 37 00#Gila#Doppler#Ice House#Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Hidalgo County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Sioux County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sioux A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sioux County through 1030 PM CDT At 953 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Selfridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Yates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Mountrail County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mountrail, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 06:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Mountrail; Ward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WARD AND EASTERN MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES At 630 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Makoti, or 27 miles northwest of Garrison, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Ward and eastern Mountrail Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Anoka County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anoka, Hennepin, Sherburne, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 05:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anoka; Hennepin; Sherburne; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wright County in central Minnesota Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Northwestern Anoka County in east central Minnesota Sherburne County in central Minnesota * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 556 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monticello, or near Buffalo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Albertville around 605 AM CDT. Maple Grove, St. Michael, Otsego, Rogers and Corcoran around 615 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Champlin, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Anoka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Chippewa County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Eau Claire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 06:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Eau Claire The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 650 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fall Creek, or 11 miles southeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Augusta around 700 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Kandiyohi County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 04:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Stearns The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Meeker County in central Minnesota Northwestern McLeod County in central Minnesota Southern Stearns County in central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 443 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New London, or 13 miles northeast of Willmar, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Paynesville around 450 AM CDT. Grove City around 455 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Watkins and Kimball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Mountrail County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mountrail, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 06:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:48:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mountrail; Ward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WARD AND EASTERN MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Mclean County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McLean, Mountrail, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 06:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: McLean; Mountrail; Ward The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Ward County in north central North Dakota North central McLean County in south central North Dakota Southeastern Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 616 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Parshall, or 30 miles northwest of Garrison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Makoti around 635 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Athens County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington Sunshine, high temperatures and high humidity, will likely result in heat indices reaching the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. This could cause heat related health problems. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Limit strenuous activities, especially during the heat of the afternoon. Avoid prolonged work in the sun, or in poorly ventilated areas. Drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages. Take breaks in the shade, or in an air-conditioned building. Check up on relatives and neighbors. The very young and the elderly are especially vulnerable to the heat. Also, never leave children or pets in a closed vehicle unattended.
Dunn County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunn, Pepin, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for southeastern Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Dunn; Pepin; Pierce A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pepin, southeastern Pierce and southern Dunn Counties through 615 AM CDT At 530 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Plum City, or 14 miles east of Red Wing, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Plum City around 535 AM CDT. Eau Galle around 550 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Durand. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Buffalo County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Jackson, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buffalo; Jackson; Trempealeau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wabasha, Buffalo, western Jackson and Trempealeau Counties through 745 AM CDT At 610 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Durand to near Modena to 8 miles northwest of Plainview. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arcadia, Mondovi, Wabasha, Whitehall, Alma, Buffalo, Osseo, Blair, Independence, Strum, Buffalo City, Kellogg, Modena, Price, Franklin, York, Eleva, Northfield, Ettrick and Levis. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Windham County, VTweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of western Massachusetts and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire. In southern Vermont, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Areas of heavy rain will persist through this evening, and may lead to additional flooding.
Windham County, VTweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of western Massachusetts and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire. In southern Vermont, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Areas of heavy rain will persist through this evening, and may lead to additional flooding.
Polk County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Polk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Polk; St. Croix A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hennepin, northwestern Dakota, east central Anoka, Washington, Ramsey, western St. Croix and south central Polk Counties through 730 AM CDT At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stillwater, or 14 miles northeast of St. Paul, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hudson and North Hudson around 705 AM CDT. Somerset around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include New Richmond and Star Prairie. This includes Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Eau Claire County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eau Claire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 07:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eau Claire THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Schuyler County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Schuyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Schuyler County through 115 PM CDT At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rushville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rushville around 105 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Ziebach County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ZIEBACH COUNTY At 553 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Lantry, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Eagle Butte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MELLETTE COUNTY At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Intersection of Highway 83 and White River, or 9 miles northeast of White River, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Mellette County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Allendale County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND GEORGIA WILL REMAIN UNTIL EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog, with some areas locally dense, will expand over southeast South Carolina and Georgia through daybreak. The fog may become locally dense, especially over high bridges, reducing visibilities to less than one-half mile.
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTH CENTRAL DEWEY COUNTIES At 853 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Lake, or 23 miles south of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Spring Lake, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle and Glencross. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy