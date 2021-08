Alice in Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell announced 2022 North American tour dates. The spring excursion gets underway in March 2022 and stretches into May. Cantrell will hit the road around his upcoming album, Brighten, which is due out on October 29, 2021 and is available for pre-order. The tour around Brighten kicks off on March 24, 2022 in Minneapolis ahead of additional Midwest stops in Chicago and Detroit followed by a foray into Canada with a concert in Toronto. Cantrell will then hit the Northeast via Pittsburgh on March 31 with plays in Atlantic City, Philadelphia, New York and Baltimore to kick off April.