Tibersoft Named Winner Of 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Award For "FoodTech Analytics Company of the Year"

Airlines look to deliver optimal passenger experience to aid recovery post-pandemic, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global airline digitalization market finds that major airlines globally have committed to migrating a majority of their information technology (IT) infrastructure to a cloud infrastructure within the next decade. Increasing touchless passenger experiences, optimizing internal processes, improving customer outreach through personalization, and enhancing ancillary revenues (derived from services such as baggage fees and seat selection) are some of the key drivers of the airline digitalization market, which is estimated to reach $35.42 billion by 2030, surpassing the pre-pandemic level by 2025.