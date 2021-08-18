Cancel
Warm and Humid. Few Storms Wednesday

By Michael Estime
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are warm and muggy this afternoon with a few showers ans storms in the forecast by late morning and into the afternoon. Expect highs to top out in the low 80s along with more humidity.

